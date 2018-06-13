KTH Royal Institute of Technology Selects ayfie for Improved Search on Website

As the number of researchers, students and projects have increased, so has KTH's website traffic — so much so that its previous search engine couldn't keep up. After a comprehensive assessment, KTH turned to ayfie to deliver smart search features such as advanced filtering and pointed searches. ayfie Predictor's enhanced search delivers real/search suggestions rather than a predefined list of "keywords."

In addition to the new search function, a number of other improvements were also introduced. KTH can now specify the search content, add more detailed search suggestions and offer smarter searches on people, discussion groups, programs and courses.

"It was important to us that we could fulfill all of KTH's functionality requirements and deliver with short start-up time. KTH has shown a great understanding of the products we deliver which made it easy for us to adapt and ensure that we were all on the same page for the challenges KTH wanted to solve. We will support KTH with continuous improvements, including plans to add special searches, such as searching for individuals and their skills — the kind of functionality that we've all come to know thanks to LinkedIn," said Rob Wescott, CRO, ayfie Inc.

About ayfie – ayfie (www.ayfie.com) provides market-leading search and text analytics solutions for legal, compliance, finance, healthcare and media that are based on more than 30 years of research and experience in linguistics, computational linguistics and computer science. Using this knowledge, ayfie has created a unique platform that combines best-in-class search technology with an innovative text analytics engine to deliver efficiency and better insights to businesses in all industries in European and American markets.

