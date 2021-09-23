KTI Ingeniería Expands Deployment of Vuzix Smart Glasses Throughout Chile

CMPC is a multinational corporation that produces and markets wood, pulp, packaging products and household and personal use products. "We implemented the use of Vuzix Smart Glasses in our company because we cannot travel sporadically to the more than 40 countries where we sell our products. The objective of implementing this cutting-edge technology is to have greater access to our clients and take immediate resolutions," explained Pedro Silva, Cardboard Technical Assistance Supervisor of CMPC's Technical Deputy Manager.

Statkraft is an international energy producer of hydropower, wind power, solar power and gas-fired power and supplier of district heating. "Our plant is 45 minutes away, and each specialist has to constantly be traveling to operations. With the implementation of Vuzix Smart Glasses in our facilities, we were able to realize a reduction of trips and travel costs. Recently, we were able to remotely obtain the advice of an expert in Brazil thanks to these glasses," stated Mirko Ojeda, Dispatch Coordinator at Statkraft Chile.

German Domke, Commercial Deputy Manager of KTI, highlights the incorporation of Vuzix Smart Glasses in the region. "A recent study by PageGroup revealed that 60.3% of IT leaders in Latin America accelerated their digital transformation processes to stay operational in the pandemic. This technology will cause a great impact within the next few years. We are proud to support the different companies operating in Biobío and Chile, giving them our experience, support and training so that they can streamline their processes and, most importantly, save time and costs when performing remote operations. Vuzix Smart Glasses are a key element in doing this," stated Mr. Domke.

"Country by country, Vuzix Smart Glasses are being adopted and deployed because they are such a compelling productivity tool," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Chile is but one example of this in South Americas alone and we look forward to expanding our presence there through valuable distribution partners such as KTI Ingeniería."

