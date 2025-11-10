KTL Solutions and RADICL Partner to Deliver Enhanced Cybersecurity and vSOC Services for Government Contractors

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KTL Solutions and RADICL have announced a new partnership focused on helping government contractors and regulated organizations strengthen cybersecurity visibility and response across their cloud and IT environments. The collaboration brings together KTL Solutions' expertise in secure Microsoft cloud architecture and managed IT services with RADICL's advanced cyber risk intelligence and virtual Security Operations Center (vSOC) capabilities. Together, the companies deliver an integrated approach that helps organizations detect, respond to, and mitigate cyber risks faster and more effectively.

"Partnering with RADICL allows us to extend the value we deliver to our customers," said Andrew Lally, VP of Cloud and Infrastructure Services at KTL Solutions. "RADICL's vSOC and continuous risk monitoring perfectly complement our managed services, giving clients real-time visibility and faster incident response across their Microsoft environments."

RADICL's vSOC services provide ongoing threat detection, alert triage, and risk analysis, helping KTL customers proactively manage cyber threats without the need for a dedicated in-house security team. By combining intelligence-driven insights from RADICL with KTL's managed services and secure cloud expertise, customers gain both the visibility to understand their risks and the operational support to address them.

"Working with KTL Solutions enables us to bring our vSOC services directly to organizations that need them most," said Chris Petersen, CEO at RADICL. "Our goal is to help KTL customers strengthen their defenses, minimize risk, and maintain confidence in their daily operations."

The partnership will focus on helping government contractors and other regulated industries modernize their infrastructure in Microsoft GCC and GCC High environments, manage ongoing risk, and maintain operational readiness.

For more information about the partnership or to learn how KTL Solutions and RADICL can support your organization, visit www.ktlsolutions.com or www.radicl.com.

About KTL Solutions

KTL Solutions is a Microsoft Solutions Partner that helps organizations modernize and secure their IT environments. With over 25 years of experience in Microsoft cloud, Dynamics 365, and Azure Government solutions, KTL designs and manages secure GCC and GCC High environments and provides managed services that keep systems optimized, secure, and compliant.

About RADICL

RADICL delivers continuous cyber risk intelligence and monitoring that helps organizations understand their exposure and improve their security posture. By combining data-driven insights with attack-surface management and compliance analytics, RADICL helps organizations make smarter, faster security decisions.

