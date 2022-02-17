KTR Capital is announcing the launch of their cryptocurrency Health Money Asset "HMA" Looking to innovate in the healthcare sector, Now its phase 1 of ICO

KTR Capital is now introducing its HMA (Healthcare Money Asset) token. HMA is currently in phase 1 of its ICO stage and aims to be the only stable coin that supports its value with health sector assets, from shares of large capital medical companies to IPOS, betting on technology that seeks to break paradigms in the healthcare sector.

HMA offers to its users 1) a token that can be traded or swapped, 2) a token that will be linked to the stock of the most important pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies, 3) a decentralized solution that empowers patients with control over their health data, and 4) a cryptocurrency (HMA Coin) that enables people to invest in different value and growth companies, IPOs, and IFOs.



The portfolio is carefully selected by their financial and medical experts, through fundamental research and dynamic valuation metrics, and a medical research structure that allows the company to identify the best performing healthcare companies that will increase the value of the HMA tokens.



KTR Capital is committed to building a hybrid financial system where centralized and decentralized systems meet.



By acquiring the HMA tokens, KTR Capital intends to offer an investment opportunity in healthcare sector of the United States of America and the World to its users, becoming part of an extraordinary initiative to revolutionize Healthcare.



The Healthcare Industry needs to change, be part of the revolution and help us make it better for all of us.



"As a Surgical Oncologist, I have witnessed the impact that appropriate and inappropriate treatment has on the evolution and survival of patients. The only real advances in research have been possible through large capital investments. We all know that the healthcare sector needs a radical change, and the only way to do it is through innovation, using new technologies, and having the capital to invest. If we are all able to collaborate, I think we can make a difference and help thousands of people."



Adrian Cravioto M.D. FACS. MFIN.

CEO KTR Capital

Surgical Oncologist



