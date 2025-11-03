Ktrowe Digital Asset Center Obtains U.S. FinCEN MSB License

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ktrowe Digital Asset Center announced that it has officially obtained the Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This achievement represents a key milestone in the company's long-term compliance and globalization roadmap, allowing it to legally provide regulated digital asset services in the United States and expand engagement with institutional and retail users across North America.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3kuzeO_kcc

The MSB license is one of the core regulatory requirements for digital asset service providers entering the U.S. market. Ktrowe's successful registration indicates that its operational structure, data management, and risk control measures align with applicable compliance standards. The company emphasized that regulatory alignment has been a central focus throughout its system design, particularly in the areas of anti-money laundering (AML), customer due diligence (CDD), and transaction monitoring.

In preparation for the registration, Ktrowe carried out a comprehensive set of system upgrades. These include the implementation of a Zero-Knowledge KYC (ZK-KYC) identity module that strengthens user verification while preserving privacy, a cross-chain data isolation mechanism to enhance jurisdictional data separation, and multi-dimensional audit interfaces that enable transparent operational review. Collectively, these measures form a robust compliance foundation that supports efficiency without compromising oversight.

"This milestone reinforces our ongoing commitment to transparent, responsible, and compliant growth," said Laura Whitfield, Chief Compliance Officer at Ktrowe Digital Asset Center. "The FinCEN MSB registration is not just a license — it's a reflection of the standards we uphold in security, governance, and integrity across every layer of our platform."

Looking ahead, Ktrowe plans to further enhance its internal regulatory framework by strengthening cooperation with both domestic and international authorities. The company is expanding its compliance analytics infrastructure, implementing automated monitoring tools, and refining its global reporting procedures to stay aligned with evolving financial regulations. These efforts reflect Ktrowe's broader objective of creating a sustainable, transparent, and well-supervised digital trading environment.

The company has also introduced a Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) framework to support both its internal operations and ecosystem partners. This adaptive model covers three governance layers — identity, transaction, and data — enabling real-time adjustments to regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

Ktrowe considers compliance a long-term strategic priority and continues to collaborate with global regulators to promote transparent asset management and responsible innovation within digital finance.

About Ktrowe Digital Asset Center

Ktrowe Digital Asset Center provides digital asset and derivatives trading services supported by advanced risk management, secure infrastructure, and internationally aligned compliance frameworks. The platform continues to enhance its technology and governance standards to meet the evolving needs of global users.

Contact

Garrett Lawson

Ktrowe

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811520/Ktrowe_Digital_Asset_Center_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ktrowe Digital Asset Center