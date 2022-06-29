KU announces online professional studies undergraduate programs for fall 2022

Stuart Day, dean of KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies, believes this new program addresses a growing need in the Kansas City area and beyond.

"There are no other in-state options for students to pursue a BPS degree," says Day. "The KU program is distinguished by its close connections with Lawrence and Edwards Campus academic programs, as well as community college partners like Johnson County Community College and Kansas City Kansas Community College. This bachelor's program was designed with attention to the transfer students entering the program, and the preparation of students to acquire professional and workforce-ready skills leading to employment immediately following completion of the bachelor's degree."

The goal of a professional studies program is to prepare students with highly valued and relevant skills to help them achieve their desired career objectives. The curricular flexibility allows students to pursue a wide variety of professional paths and management opportunities after graduation. Students will be able to demonstrate their ability to succeed in courses relevant to their anticipated professions including project management, healthcare management, and more.

The new online professional studies degree program, supported by the Johnson County Education Research Triangle (JCERT), aims to graduate professionals ready to fill in-demand jobs in the Kansas City area and beyond.

