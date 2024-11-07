Kuaiban beats: African teacher joins the rhythm

Meet Rakotoarivony Mamisoa, or Tang Lei as he's known in China. This passionate educator from Madagascar has made China his home for the past eight years. Originally coming to China as an international student, he now teaches at Beijing Foreign Studies University. Fluent in Chinese, he has embraced the rich tradition of kuaiban, a unique form of Chinese folk art.

In his journey, Rakotoarivony shares the story of how he became captivated by this traditional art, inspired by the rich cultural landscape around him. He also reflects on the remarkable digital advancements in China, which continue to amaze him.

Watch as Rakotoarivony uses bamboo clappers to create a lively rhythm that symbolizes the growing connection between the cultures of China and Madagascar. He hopes to bring the essence of Chinese culture back to Madagascar, inviting more friends to experience its beauty firsthand. Click the video to see more!

