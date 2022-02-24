Kuaishou Signs Global Deal with AMRA

BEIJING, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou, the leading content community and social platform headquartered in China, and AMRA, the first and only global streaming royalty collection platform, have signed a global licensing agreement. Under the deal, Kuaishou's overseas applications, Kwai and SnackVideo, will have access to the performance and mechanical rights of the broad musical repertoire represented by AMRA, which includes its clients Kobalt, among other publishers.

With over one billion users, Kuaishou is one of the fast-growing social and short video platforms in the world. Its overseas applications, Kwai and SnackVideo are among the most popular apps in Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and Southeast Asia. According to AppAnnie's State of Mobile 2022 Report, user time spent on Kuaishou grew 225% since 2019.

Tony Qiu, Head of Kuaishou's International Business, said, "Partnering with cutting edge technology players like AMRA differentiates Kuaishou from other platforms in terms of value provided to content creators globally."

Tomas Ericsson, CEO of AMRA, said, "We are very pleased to partner with Kuaishou and excited by their fast-growing social and video platform. Our commitment to our songwriter clients to provide them with new and powerful collection opportunities on a global scale is what AMRA was built for. We look forward to working with the team at Kuaishou and deliver more value back to our songwriter clients"

ABOUT KUAISHOU

Kuaishou (HK:1024) is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou has relentlessly been focusing on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. At Kuaishou, any user can chronicle and share their life experiences through short videos and live streams and showcase their talents. Working closely with content creators and businesses together, Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more. To learn more about Kuaishou please visit https://www.kuaishou.com/en

ABOUT AMRA

AMRA is the first of its kind — a global digital music collection society. AMRA is designed to maximize music royalty value for its members in today's digital age, while providing the highest level of transparency and efficiency. Today, AMRA's global roll-out has reached all corners of the world outside of the US and includes direct digital collections for China, Brazil, and Japan and keeps growing.

AMRA takes a global, direct approach to digital licensing, collection and administration, all driven by an advanced rights management platform, KTech. This streamlined model allows AMRA to increase efficiencies, combating the large margin of uncertainty, delay, and error that exists in the current fractured system. AMRA proudly represents some of the world's most successful songwriters through either direct affiliation with AMRA or through its publisher representation agreements for global digital licensing administration. To learn more about AMRA please visit www.AMRA.com

