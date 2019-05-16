Kuali Listed Among Inc. Magazine's 2019 Best Workplaces

"Kuali is honored to be named among this list of finalists," said Joel Dehlin, Kuali founder and CEO. "I am fortunate to work with wonderfully smart and nice people who've all participated in building a terrific company and culture that is more diverse and talented than ever."

According to Inc., the best scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work, aspects like employee recognition and diversity, rather than companies that use the traditional modes: free food, open work environments, and ping pong tables.

"My principal job as a CEO," said Dehlin, "is to create a culture where employees can be productive, motivated and focused on satisfying and delighting customers."

All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of the companies.

From the data provided by Kuali employees and other finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:

99 percent provide health insurance—and some cover the cost.

49 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

65 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

16 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

About Kuali

Kuali delivers administrative software built specifically for higher education to more than 160 institutions using modern, cloud-based technology. Thoughtfully-designed software streamlines processes to significantly reduce costs for student services, financials, research, and continuity planning. For more information, visit Kuali.co .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by MansuetoVentures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com .

