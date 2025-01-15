KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2025 Schedule is Live, Brimming With Innovative and Insightful Cloud Native Content

Meeting in London this year, the cloud native community will join together for one of the largest open source events in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2025 , taking place this year in London, England from 1 – 4 April 2025.

After an incredibly successful event in Paris last fall, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe is back – this time in London – with an exciting lineup. Curated by a program committee of 93 community members and 22 track chairs led by co-chairs Joseph Sandoval of Adobe and Kasper Nissen of Dash0, the schedule will offer something for everyone from foundational knowledge in the technologies driving cloud native innovation to deep dives, open source culture, end user stories, and best practices. After a record-breaking 2939 submissions, attendees will choose from 229 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions, with 89 CNCF project maintainer-hosted sessions.

"It is hard to imagine receiving more submissions than we did for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Paris but to me, it is a fitting representation of the continued excitement and innovation happening in the cloud native community," said Kasper Nissen, Developer Relations Engineer at Dash0 and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conference co-chair. "This year we saw such creativity and intelligence in the submissions and it was quite a challenge to widdle it down to the final 229. But what we came out with is an agenda filled with talks that I think everyone will want to go to."

Join the cloud native ecosystem for three or four days – depending on if you attend the CNCF hosted co-located events and project lightning talks – to learn and share knowledge to advance cloud native computing. The community-curated schedule will include talks from community members across the globe and industries, including:

As we do for every event, attendees will have the opportunity to register to attend CNCF-hosted and sponsor-hosted co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, which will happen on 1 April. The following CNCF-hosted co-located events are included in the All-Access pass.

CNCF-hosted co-located event sponsorship opportunities close on Wednesday, 19 February. Interested organizations can contact [email protected] to secure a sponsorship.

Please visit the schedule for the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2025 agenda.

Dan Kohn Scholarship Program

Applications for the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe Dan Kohn Scholarship , which includes Diversity, Need-Based, and Maintainer scholarships, are due 19 January at 23:59 PST.

Registration

We offer two types of registration for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe. Standard pricing is available until 19 February at 23:59 Greenwich Mean Time:

All-access registration includes the main KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe event plus access to all CNCF-hosted co-located events on Tuesday, 1 April.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America Only registration includes the main event from 2 – 4 April.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is made possible with support from our Diamond Sponsors: HAProxy , Microsoft Azure , Oracle , Red Hat , and Solo.io ; Platinum Sponsors: Akamai , Arm , AWS , CAST AI , Dash0 , Google Cloud , Heroku , Isovalent , JFrog , Octopus Deploy , Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks , Portworx by Pure Storage , and SUSE ; and many more Gold, Silver, Start-Up, and End User Sponsors.

