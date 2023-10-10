KubeCon China 2023 | Huawei ICT Open Source Industry & Ecosystem Development Team and Partners Taking a Deep Dive into Open Source and Cloud Native Together

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China 2023, a world-class event, was held in the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing from September 26 to 28. The Huawei ICT Open Source Industry & Ecosystem Development team attended this summit, sharing their contributions to the CAMARA and ONAP open-source communities and information about Telco Cloud Native technologies to explore value of open source and cloud native.

CAMARA Open-Source Community

Since 2014, Huawei has been working with carriers and OTT players to explore innovative scenarios of capability exposure in Network-as-a-service (NaaS) and officially joined the CAMARA Open-Source Community at the end of 2022. As a pioneer and participant in the CAMARA open-source community in China, Huawei actively shoulders the responsibility to continuously build international influence for the community and to create a prosperous 5G ecosystem.

Shuting Qing, Huawei open-source ecosystem expert, delivered a keynote speech titled "Explore New Business Model for Telecom Network Capability Exposure" at the summit to share Huawei's contributions to the CAMARA open-source community. At the network layer, Huawei aims to help carriers build differentiated capabilities in a short period of time. At the service layer, Huawei helps carriers promote the standardization of NaaS northbound APIs. Huawei iTA platform helps carriers solve the "last mile" problem of NaaS APIs so that they can reach end users more directly.

Junyi Zhou, the General Manager of Huawei ICT Open Source Industry & Ecosystem Development Dept., said, "We believe that a prosperous NaaS ecosystem will help to build differentiated network capabilities for carriers and to create new business scenarios for the industry. Currently, Huawei is working together with multiple carriers in and outside China to define and verify capability exposure APIs. We look forward to cooperating with more carriers and will leverage our advantages to help carriers build differentiated competitiveness and monetize NaaS capabilities."

ONAP Open-Source Community

ONAP(open network automation platform) provides a unified framework for design, creation, and lifecycle management of network services. Huawei actively cooperates with operators to explore innovative scenarios of autonomous driving networks and has made many open-source contributions in the ONAP Intent-based Network (IBN) project.

At the Open Speech event of this summit, the keynote speech titled "Intent-based Incident management in ONAP" introduced the new features of the latest IBN version in the ONAP open-source community. The ONAP-based intelligent incident management solution improves incident diagnosis efficiency and lowers O&M requirements. By leveraging incident clustering and AI-assisted diagnosis technologies, this solution enables all-round minute-level incident detection and proactive prevention and opens up more options for incident detection than conventional incident management solutions.

Telco Cloud Native

A hot topic is how to promote the commercial deployment of telco cloud native through an open-source project of Linux Foundation while complying with telecom standards. At the ONE Summit Regional Day event of the summit, Hui Deng, Huawei's chief expert on 5GC/Cloud standards, delivered a keynote speech.

Due to high requirements of telecom networks on reliability, performance, and security, telecom carriers face many challenges in using open-source code to meet industry standards (ETSI NFV). This speech focuses on the collaboration between open-source and standards projects. It details the network cloud standards and specifications related to open-source projects such as Kubernetes, Helm, ONAP, Anuket, and Sylva. It also gives suggestions and guidance for telecom carriers on introducing cloud-native open-source software into commercial deployment while meeting telecom standards and specifications and on strengthening collaboration and cooperation.

As a firm supporter and key contributor to open source, the Huawei ICT Open Source Industry & Ecosystem Development team focuses on basic open-source software and demonstrated open-source technologies, industry value, and success stories in cooperation with partners at this summit. To promote the prosperity of the open-source ecosystem, Huawei will continue to participate in the research of open-source infrastructure and innovative technologies for basic software, and work with partners in various fields through open-source communities to boost the development of cloud native technologies.

