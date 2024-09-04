KubeDay Australia is Happening on October 15 in Melbourne!

Focused on Australia and local developers, this conference will bring together technologists from across the globe to discuss pressing cloud native topics

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, is thrilled to introduce KubeDay Australia , taking place on October 15 in Melbourne. Join #TeamCloudNative down under for a full day of cloud native technology talks given by community members from Australia and across the globe.

Hosted by CNCF, KubeDay events are localized events where local experts, adopters, developers, and practitioners can connect with regional and international community members, experiencing rich in-person education and collaboration. KubeDays focus on specific geographical regions that are experiencing community expansion and is a wonderful opportunity to engage with the leaders of CNCF-hosted projects as the community sets the direction for the cloud native ecosystem.

"The cloud native community has been growing significantly the last few years with a focus on global communities, which culminated in the creation of KubeDays across different parts of the world," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "With its vibrant and active community of cloud native developers we are thrilled to return to host the first official KubeDay in Australia to share knowledge and the future of the cloud native ecosystem."

Join the Australian #TeamCloudNative for an exciting community-curated schedule that will include talks like:

For the full KubeDay Australia program, please visit the schedule .

KubeDay Australia has been made possible thanks to our amazing community and support from our Platinum sponsor, ManageEngine Site24x7 , and Gold sponsor, Akamai .

