Kuber Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation

23 Jan, 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Kuber") has announced today the appointment of Norman Betts to the board of directors (the "Board") effective January 1, 2024.

About Norman Betts

Norman Betts is a seasoned professional with experience in corporate, government and academic sectors who has extensive expertise as a board member and senior leader.  He is a Canadian chartered accountant and has a PhD in Management from Queen's University. Norman's experience includes being the Minister of Finance for New Brunswick, a board of director at the Bank of Canada, and a Professor & Assistant Dean at the University of New Brunswick. Norman currently serves on the board for several public and private companies. He has also obtained his ICD.D certification.

"We are pleased to welcome Norman Betts as a valuable new independent director to our board," said Sutha Kunam. "His addition complements our existing skills and experiences, and we are confident that his contributions will help drive our growth strategies and build long-term shareholder value for our investors.", he added.

With these changes, Kuber's Board now comprises five directors, three of which are independent.

About Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation

Kuber, founded in 2016, is a non-bank lender that provides highly personalized short-term mortgage loans to credit-worthy borrowers whose financial needs cannot be met by the conventional lending restrictions of banking institutions. Kuber offers investors who wish to take part in mortgage investments, but who may lack the expertise, time, energy, or investment capital required to invest, a unique opportunity to invest in a diversified pool of sustainable mortgages, concentrated mainly in the Greater Toronto Area. To date, Kuber has funded over $500 million in mortgages.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.kubermic.com

Forward Looking Statements

Although forward looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation

News Releases in Similar Topics

