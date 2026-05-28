Kubera Health Raises $6.5M to Repair the Payment Layer Driving Healthcare's $1 Trillion Admin Burden

The company is building an AI-native platform that connects every payor-provider contract to the operations that depend on it, from negotiation and modeling to payment and reconciliation.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubera Health today announced it has raised $6.5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures, with participation from Company Ventures, Dria Ventures, and SemperVirens. The company is building the contract-to-payment system of record for American healthcare: the missing infrastructure layer between the agreements that govern payment and the systems that execute them.

Kubera Health is building the contract-to-payment system of record for American healthcare: the missing infrastructure layer between the agreements that govern payment and the systems that execute them.

The American Medical Association has estimated that one in five commercial claims is processed inaccurately, a rate that has barely moved in over a decade. It contributes to a U.S. healthcare administrative burden that now runs approximately $1 trillion a year, with hospital bad debt up 10% in 2025 alone. The contract and the claim have never actually been connected, and existing tools all work downstream of that disconnection.

Every dollar moving between a payor and a provider is governed by thousands of pages of contracts, amendments, fee schedules, and payor policies, with carveouts, modifiers, and reimbursement rules buried throughout. In nearly every healthcare organization, those documents live in shared drives, disconnected from the claims systems that process payment. Providers lose between 3% and 10% of net revenue annually to inaccurate payments, while payors spend billions adjudicating the resulting disputes. Patients are left paying out-of-pocket with little to no explanation.

For decades, the industry has tried to manage around this disconnection rather than fix it. Healthcare's response to payment disputes has historically been more staff. Now we've added AI: payor models trained to deny and downgrade within seconds, provider models trained to appeal and recode in response. The administrative burden grows with every cycle — what the industry now calls the "Battle of the Bots." Kubera is building the layer underneath: a preventative and auditing system that brings accountability to payment trends and enforces what every contract actually says.

Kubera turns a customer's full set of payor-provider agreements into structured rules that run continuously against claims and payment data. Contract Intelligence and the Contract Modeler organize the document portfolio, track deadlines, benchmark rates and terms against the market, and let contracting teams model changes against historical claims before they sign. Payment Auditing and Policy Intelligence apply that logic against actual payments, surface discrepancies with the contract reasoning attached, and bring payor coverage rules into the same system to prevent disputes before they start.

Roja Garimella, MD, founded Kubera Health after concluding from inside Humana and Commonwealth Care Alliance that healthcare's biggest barriers to better care weren't clinical, but financial.

"I went into medicine expecting to spend my career on care delivery. The hardest problems I ran into were the ones nobody was supposed to talk about: billion-dollar payment decisions running through spreadsheets, and an industry betting its future on value-based care without the contract and payment infrastructure to support it. That's what Kubera is building," said Roja Garimella, founder and CEO at Kubera Health.

Kubera Health partners primarily with mid-to-large health systems with complex managed care operations. Every customer to date has expanded their engagement with Kubera, including Los Angeles-based Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

"Kubera has become an extension of our managed care team," said Deb DuRoff, FACHE, Vice President of Managed Care at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. "Our contracts and reimbursement methodologies are some of the most complex in healthcare, and we needed a partner sophisticated enough to model them and validate payments against them."

The thesis behind the round is that fixing this layer is structurally different from improving the workflows on top of it.

"Kubera is rebuilding healthcare's broken payment foundation, turning contracts into code that runs against claims, so payors and providers finally operate from the same source of truth instead of fighting over the gaps between two different ones," said Kevin Zhang, General Partner at Upfront Ventures. "Roja, a physician who has lived this problem from the payor, provider, and clinical sides, is exactly the founder to build it."

The new funding will support continued investment in Kubera's product, engineering, and go-to-market teams as the company expands its capabilities across value-based care and other novel contract structures, builds out a dedicated payment recovery layer, and grows adoption across health systems, provider organizations, and payor networks.

About Kubera Health

Kubera Health is building the contract-to-payment system of record for American healthcare. The platform translates payor-provider agreements into structured rules and applies them continuously to claims and payment data, giving payors and providers a shared source of truth about what should be paid and what actually was. Learn more at kuberahealth.com.

About Upfront Ventures

Upfront Ventures is proud to be an early investor and long-term partner to tech founders and startups. Founded in 1996 in Los Angeles with investing professionals based in LA and San Francisco, Upfront has backed teams across all technology sectors including hard tech, healthcare, gaming, fintech, SaaS, and developer tools. We invest about half of our capital in the fast-growing Southern California ecosystem, with the balance across the country as well as investments in Europe. Learn what we're about at upfront.com.

SOURCE Kubera Health