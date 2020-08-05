Kubermatic Launches KubeCarrier to Deliver Cloud Native Service Management at Scale With Kubernetes Operators

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubermatic, a Kubernetes automation software company that powers IT operations at scale, today released KubeCarrier – an open source, cloud native Service Management Hub. With KubeCarrier, platform operators can automate the provisioning and entire lifecycle management of services, applications, and API-accessible hardware devices by leveraging Kubernetes Operators.

KubeCarrier logo

Operators extend the power of Kubernetes to a wide range of applications, serve as templates for automating application management, and improve scalability and repeatability – critical for deploying stateful applications in a truly cloud native way. However, as enterprise cloud native adoption accelerates, organizations are confronted with the complexities of service management across multiple clusters, clouds, and regions, and struggle with enterprise-grade compliance and the operational burden involved.

KubeCarrier addresses these complexities by harnessing the Kubernetes API and Operators into a central framework, allowing enterprises and service providers to deliver cloud native service management from one multi-cloud, multi-cluster hub. With KubeCarrier, internal or external customers can immediately deploy the cloud native software and services they need, including databases, data stores, monitoring, and service meshes.

One Central Hub for Cloud Native Service Management and Service Store

KubeCarrier scales up to thousands of Kubernetes clusters to deploy and manage tens of thousands of applications, functions, and resources across multiple clouds and regions. As environments grow, it ensures scalability and repeatability by making it easy to locate, inspect, and manage services across the entire platform. KubeCarrier is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License and provides:

Automated provisioning and lifecycle management of services, applications and API-accessible hardware devices

Dynamic registration of services independent of cloud, region, or datacenter

Application service store

Multi-tenancy and user management with access right controls, permissions, and policies to define quotas

Automated configuration and adjustable application services

Native support for all Kubernetes Operators

By open sourcing KubeCarrier, Kubermatic expands its open source product portfolio which includes:

Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform is widely deployed to automate the full lifecycle management of thousands of Kubernetes clusters across multi-cloud, on-premises, and edge environments with centralized governance and control. Designed to meet enterprise demands, Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform provides IT operations teams with a highly scalable software to deliver Kubernetes-as-a-Service and Day 2 operations to their internal and external customers.



is widely deployed to automate the full lifecycle management of thousands of Kubernetes clusters across multi-cloud, on-premises, and edge environments with centralized governance and control. Designed to meet enterprise demands, Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform provides IT operations teams with a highly scalable software to deliver Kubernetes-as-a-Service and Day 2 operations to their internal and external customers. KubeOne manages the deployment and entire lifecycle of single Kubernetes clusters on any infrastructure. Designed to provide one tool for every environment, KubeOne brings automated Kubernetes lifecycle management to data centers and edge locations alike.

"With our comprehensive portfolio of open source and enterprise software solutions and our strong footprint in the cloud native ecosystem, Kubermatic combines deep open source expertise and enterprise technology experience. With KubeCarrier, we continue to be at the forefront of the cloud native transformation helping businesses successfully operate their multi-cloud and edge deployments," says CEO Sebastian Scheele.

Media Contact

Kristin Wittig

0049 176 22719592

[email protected]

Related Images

kubecarrier-cloud-native-service.png

KubeCarrier -Cloud Native Service Management Hub

KubeCarrier logo

Related Links

KubeCarrier on Github

KubeCarrier Documentation

SOURCE Kubermatic