Kubernetes Community Partners to Address Data Management in a Cloud Native World at Cloud Native Data Management Day EU 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Native Data Management Day Europe 2021 has been announced to take place as a co-located community event part of this year's KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2021 on May 4, 2021 from 12:00–17:00 CEST / 6:00am–11:00am ET.

Cloud Native Data Management Day will be hosted by community partners including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Kasten by Veeam, MinIO, NetApp, Portworx by Pure Storage, Scality, StorageOS, and VMware. The event will bring together various stakeholders in the Kubernetes storage, application backup, and mobility community to discuss and share current challenges and solutions in cloud native data management.

With an agenda curated especially for CXOs, IT managers, system administrators and architects, and others interested in learning how to optimize data protection and management in Kubernetes, the event's sessions will focus on practical knowledge sharing and highlighting customer journeys and industry expertise across storage, data services, and backup functions.

Event highlights will include:

Kubernetes and Data - Is now the time?: a keynote session explaining the key players in the Kubernetes data ecosystem, the role of containers and Kubernetes in relation to everything else, and what needs to be done to make containers and Kubernetes a solid choice for stateful workloads in modern business and enterprises, presented by Nigel Poulton , storage and Kubernetes expert, at 12:00 CEST / 6:00 am ET .

a keynote session explaining the key players in the Kubernetes data ecosystem, the role of containers and Kubernetes in relation to everything else, and what needs to be done to make containers and Kubernetes a solid choice for stateful workloads in modern business and enterprises, presented by , storage and Kubernetes expert, at / . The Easy Button To Explore Your Kubernetes Storage Options : an overview of Kasten's new open source tool Kubestr , a collection of tools to discover, validate and evaluate your Kubernetes storage option, presented by Michael Cade , senior technologist, Kasten at 14:55 CEST / 8:55 am ET .

: an overview of Kasten's new open source tool , a collection of tools to discover, validate and evaluate your Kubernetes storage option, presented by , senior technologist, Kasten at / . IT Operations Adapts to Containers – The Impact from People to Processes : a group discussion of the changes happening in IT organizations, from personnel roles to increasing collaboration between Dev and Ops, presented by Camberley Bates , managing director, Evaluator Group; Krista Macomber , senior analyst, Evaluator Group; Xing Yang , cloud-native storage tech lead, VMWare; Audrey Reznik, SR Principal Software Engineer, Red Hat Data Science; Kris Cowles , SVP Information Technology, Topcon Positioning System; and Gloria Semme, Engineering Manager Production Engineering, SoundCloud at 15:10 CEST / 9:10 am ET .

: a group discussion of the changes happening in IT organizations, from personnel roles to increasing collaboration between Dev and Ops, presented by , managing director, Evaluator Group; , senior analyst, Evaluator Group; , cloud-native storage tech lead, VMWare; Audrey Reznik, SR Principal Software Engineer, Red Hat Data Science; , SVP Information Technology, Topcon Positioning System; and Gloria Semme, Engineering Manager Production Engineering, SoundCloud at / . Have your cake and eat it: Reliably running stateful application containers in cheap spot markets : an exploration of the use of seamless live migration of stateful application containers and virtual machines (VMs) to take advantage of spot markets, presented by Hakim Weatherspoon , CEO, Exotanium on 12:55 CEST / 6:55 am ET .

: an exploration of the use of seamless live migration of stateful application containers and virtual machines (VMs) to take advantage of spot markets, presented by , CEO, Exotanium on / . Container Object Storage Interface: Bringing Object Storage to Kubernetes: a presentation on the underlying architecture of COSI, along with an overview of the benefits it will bring to storage vendors and application developers, presented by Siddhartha Mani, Software Engineer, MinIO and Krish Chowdary , Software Engineer, Red Hat at 15:50 CEST / 9:50 am ET .

a presentation on the underlying architecture of COSI, along with an overview of the benefits it will bring to storage vendors and application developers, presented by Siddhartha Mani, Software Engineer, , Software Engineer, at / . Closing Remarks: an address reflecting on the changing data management requirements brought on by Kubernetes from Priyanka Sharma , General Manager, CNCF, at 16:35 CEST / 10:35 am ET .

Cloud-Native Data Management Day will also include several real world case studies delivered by community members that highlight best practices, tips and advice for cloud-native backup and recovery, multi-cloud data management, and integrating DevSecOps and data management across cloud environments.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2021 attendees can register for Cloud Native Data Management Day here . Registration is complementary and pre-registration is required. For more information, please visit https://cndmday.com/ .

About Cloud-Native Data Management Day

Cloud-Native Data Management Day is a community initiative designed to bring together Kubernetes and cloud native data management enthusiasts. The community welcomes users, developers and vendors of cloud native storage, backup, and other aspects of data management.

