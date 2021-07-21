Kubernetes Data Services Innovator ionir Welcomes Mike Wall as CEO

Wall, who has extensive experience leading both public and emerging growth companies, served as ionir's chairman for several years and now moves to a full-time operating role. Previously, Wall was chairman and CEO of Amplidata, a leading object storage software company, and led its sale to Western Digital. He also served as CEO of storage innovator Atempo and as general manager of Intel's Storage Division.

Enterprise adoption of Kubernetes, now the de facto operating system of the cloud, is exploding at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63%, according to industry analysts. Over 100 million container hosts are predicted by 2023, with more than 80% of global organizations running containerized applications in production, up from less than 20% in 2019.

The lack of a de facto cloud-native data services layer within Kubernetes, coupled with the inability to overcome data gravity, threatens to slow or stall global Kubernetes production rollouts. Monolithic legacy approaches – including first-generation container storage technologies – fail to meet the extensibility and scalability requirements of today's orchestrated and automated Kubernetes environment. Like security and databases, where disruptive innovators are redefining cloud architectures, data services must also be reinvented for the containerized cloud.

ionir was built from the ground up on a microservices-based Kubernetes platform, and is uniquely positioned to serve the growing need for data persistence, agility, and protection. ionir's patented metadata model frees Kubernetes data from data gravity, enabling instant data mobility over both distance and time.

Jacob Cherian, who steered ionir through development and launch of the company's transformational technology, continues to drive product strategy and development in the newly created position of chief product officer.

Mike Wall, CEO, ionir, said: "Kubernetes and containerization together redefine cloud and IT infrastructure, freeing applications to run anywhere. However, the data gravity challenge must be overcome to ensure true application agility. ionir is the only technology that addresses the data challenges of running Kubernetes at scale. This level of system-wide disruption creates gigantic market opportunity."

Fiona Darmon, general partner, Jerusalem Venture Partners, said: "We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Mike as the company rapidly expands in North America, where burgeoning demand for Kubernetes Data Services is attracting customers and strategic partners alike. Mike brings a unique combination of deep industry experience and proven leadership skills that will set ionir apart in driving the market forward."

ionir's cloud-native data services platform for Kubernetes combines high-performance, software-defined storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. ionir is backed by leading international VC funds Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and C5 Capital, among others. For more information, visit www.ionir.com

