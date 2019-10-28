Kubient Announces Acquisition of Fidelity Media, LLC

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient, a full-stack digital audience marketing platform, announced today their acquisition of Fidelity Media, LLC (Fidelity), a programmatically driven supply-side platform (SSP) and publishers' yield-optimization platform, enhancing Kubient's ability to sell digital advertising inventory and expanding their supply-side marketplace offerings with direct publishers, display ad capabilities, and proprietary header bidding technology. The acquisition also enhances Kubient's video advertising reach by integrating their existing video advertising capabilities into Fidelity's platform.

Through the acquisition, Fidelity's fmxSSP platform will be integrated into Kubient's Audience Cloud marketplace. This integration will allow Fidelity's clients to reach, monetize and optimize their audience with even more flexibility and security through Kubient's patent-pending AI-driven, pre-bid fraud prevention solution. It also expands Fidelity's offerings to support video, digital out-of-home, audio, and native ad formats. This acquisition comes on the heels of Kubient's launch of the first end-to-end open RTB DOOH offering .

"Kubient's first-in-class Audience Cloud is built to provide an open transparent marketplace for both buyers and sellers," said Peter Bordes, Chief Executive Officer of Kubient. "Fidelity Media's fmxSSP and header bidding capabilities are welcome additions to our already powerful marketplace offerings, and we look forward to providing even more options to Fidelity's robust client list."

"Fidelity Media has become the trusted buying and selling advertising platform for the world's largest media and marketing technology brands by emphasizing the most up-to-date technological offerings to our clients, focusing on cost-efficiency, speed, and safety," said Oleg Naydenov, Director of Product at Fidelity Media, who will be joining the Kubient team as Platforms Director on the product development team. "Kubient is bringing much-needed transparency and efficiency to an opaque, complex ecosystem and layering in groundbreaking fraud protection and ease of use. I am proud to be part of the team that is transforming the buying and selling of digital media."

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry. The companies Audience Cloud is a transparent open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, optimize and connect their digital audiences. Kubient's programmatic, transparent environment includes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology that stops ad fraud in its tracks pre-bid, as opposed to measuring a portion of traffic for fraud or measuring fraud after the fact. In addition, Kubient's audience based marketing engine puts the consumer at the center of the value chain. Kubient is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats.

About Fidelity Media, LLC

Fidelity Media is a programmatically driven supply side and publishers' yield-optimization platform that offers a wide range of first-class services for web publishers, app developers, direct websites, marketers, agencies, DSPs and trading desks. Fidelity Media provides publishers an opportunity to earn more revenue by successfully monetizing their display and mobile web inventory and to provide the best ROI by supplying demand partners programmatically with the most suitable audiences and ad formats.

