Kubient Announces Engagement with Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC to Provide Merger and Acquisition Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, today announced that it has engaged Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC ("Lake Street"), a research-powered investment bank focused on growth companies, to provide Merger and Acquisition ("M&A") services within the advertising technology ("ad tech") ecosystem. More specifically, Lake Street will look for mergers, acquisitions, or strategic investments in complementary businesses, brands, and technologies, which will ultimately allow Kubient to provide innovative solutions for publishers and advertisers.

"We are consistently focused on providing the most value possible to clients, and our engagement with Lake Street Capital will enable us to more quickly develop innovations as we grow our technological capabilities," said Paul Roberts, Interim CEO and Founder of Kubient. "A key initiative for Kubient in this new year will be to continue building out our Audience Cloud marketplace. Now, with the optionality to merge, acquire, or invest in complementary businesses, we will be able to accomplish this goal at a much faster rate."

To learn more about Kubient and its solutions for brands and publishers visit www.kubient.com.

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com.

About Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information visit http://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Kubient Public Relations

Clarity PR

Molly Gagnon

T: 1-401-207-9370

[email protected]

Kubient Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

T: 1-949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Kubient

