Kubient Announces Partnership with HYVE, Adding Over 1.5 Million Screens & Devices to the Audience Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient, a full-stack digital audience marketing platform, announced today the addition of HYVE digital-out-of-home (DOOH) screens to Kubient's Audience Cloud open marketplace. HYVE, a TruClear Company, is focused on delivering and managing digital ad-supported products within the hospitality industry.

The partnership with HYVE will enhance Kubient's proprietary, end-to-end openRTB programmatic marketplace, allowing clients access to Wi-Fi landing pages and DOOH screens in hundreds of thousands of hotel rooms as part of the 2020 North America rollout. Additionally, the integration allows Kubient and partners to deliver advertising campaigns to external devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets in addition to in-room screens, creating the opportunity for omnichannel marketing and retargeting. Kubient empowers HYVE and partners with verified first-party audience data and insights, creating new and powerful opportunities to identify and understand audiences.

"Integrating HYVE into the Audience Cloud marketplace allows us to expand our footprint substantially and provide more options for our demand-side partners who want to be able to connect with high value audiences through our digital-out-of-home network," said Chris Andrews, Chief Digital Officer of Kubient. "Kubient has created the first infrastructure with a modular open marketplace for both buyers and sellers, and the addition of HYVE's screens makes our patent-pending offering even more powerful."

In addition to HYVE, Kubient currently offers inventory from multiple DOOH operators. With this latest addition, Kubient has a total inventory of over 500,000 screens rolling out in 2020 across the US & Canada. Kubient's patent-pending RTB DOOH technology transforms the DOOH ad-trafficking process into a real-time programmatic advertising transaction, allowing demand side platforms (DSPs) and other programmatic platforms to bid on DOOH inventory in real-time. Kubient offers advertisers both a managed service and self-service solution.

"HYVE owns one of the largest ad networks in the hospitality industry, and our mission is to streamline the advertising experience for our partners," said Mike Wasik, President of HYVE. "The Audience Cloud's full stack infrastructure makes our vast network available for real-time bidding and ensures that not only are we making it easier for our advertising partners to reach their desired audience, we're ensuring that they're getting as much bang for their buck as possible."

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. The company has created a cloud-based open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. Kubient's transparent, programmatic environment includes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology that stops ad fraud in its tracks pre-bid, as opposed to measuring a portion of traffic for fraud or measuring fraud after the fact. In addition, Kubient's Audience Based Cloud puts the consumer at the center of the value chain. Kubient is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats.

HYVE is an ad technology and ad sales organization focused on delivering and managing digital ad-supported products within the hospitality industry. HYVE owns one of the largest audiences within the hospitality sector and is focused on driving revenue to its partners.

