Kubient Appoints Chairman, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Paul Roberts as Interim Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, has appointed Chairman, founder and Chief Strategy Officer Paul Roberts as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective October 31, 2020. Roberts succeeds Peter Bordes, who will remain at the Company in his current capacity as a director.

"Following our Company's successful IPO in August, I weighed my other obligations and came to the difficult decision to step down from my day-to-day responsibilities as CEO," said Bordes. "While I plan to devote my time and energies on my family and other pursuits, I will also continue in my commitment as a director and work closely with Paul to ensure a seamless transition. Kubient has never been in a stronger position, and I look forward to supporting the leadership team from the board and as a major shareholder to realize the tremendous potential of our disruptive technology."

Roberts added, "On behalf of the entire organization, we thank Pete for his leadership during such a critical stage of Kubient's growth. We are appreciative of the instrumental role he played as CEO and the many accomplishments we realized during his tenure. We look forward to benefiting from his continued guidance as a shareholder and member of the board."

Christopher Smith, Lead Independent Board Director, added: "Pete has assembled a talented and highly capable leadership team. We are fortunate to have Paul step in as Interim CEO to ensure continuity while we search for a permanent replacement to lead Kubient through its next phase of growth."

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit www.kubient.com .

