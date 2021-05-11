Kubient Appoints Kimberly Kahn as VP of People Operations

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, announced today that it has appointed Kimberly "Kim" Kahn to the newly created position of VP of People Operations, effective May 10, 2021. The VP of People Operations will be responsible for but not limited to recruitment, employee relations, benefits administration and building a company culture. Kim will directly report to the Company's Interim CEO, Paul Roberts.

Kim joins Kubient with almost two decades of human resources ("HR") experience across a number of companies. Notably, as the first U.S. HR professional at DoubleVerify, an advertising technology company, Kim was responsible for running the comprehensive human resources department. More specifically, she recruited for all positions and levels which totaled in over 300 employees during her tenure, created and constantly updated the employee handbook, acted as the point person for all employee relations needs, managed all HR services and renewals with vendors, set a compelling company culture to help attract and retain talent, as well as handled compensation logistics for employees. Additionally, Kim has served in senior level positions at TuneCore Inc. and Culture Trip., where she was VP, Human Resources and Director, Human Resources, respectively.

"On behalf of the entire team, I would like to formally welcome Kim to our organization," said Kubient Founder, Chairman, CSO, and Interim CEO Paul Roberts. "Kim has demonstrated success in her prior experiences of overseeing human resources departments across a number of companies. Her ability to kickstart the HR function within early growth stage organizations and develop them into a comprehensive segment is something she will be able to translate directly over to Kubient. In particular, Kim's experience in helping DoubleVerify spearhead their HR strategy gives her an edge, as she is familiar with how an advertising technology company should properly operate. As we further progress on our operational initiatives of commercializing the Audience Cloud and KAI, it is critical we have a key internal individual that is able to conduct our human resources motion and foster a successful organizational culture."

Kim added: "I look forward to joining Paul and the rest of the team in helping it get to the next level of growth. Kubient offers a compelling set of solutions and has a robust value proposition, especially with its real-time fraud prevention product, KAI. I am confident that my years of HR experience, specifically within the ad-tech realm, will be a direct translation towards helping Kubient achieve its next stage of growth."

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Kubient Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

T: 1-949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Kubient

Related Links

https://kubient.com

