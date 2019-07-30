Kubient Appoints Media and Advertising Veteran Peter Bordes as Chief Executive Officer and Former Ogilvy Executive Chris Andrews as Chief Digital Officer

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient , an end-to-end, programmatic, audience advertising platform, announced today that the Company has appointed Peter Bordes as Chief Executive Officer and Chris Andrews as Chief Digital Officer, effective immediately. Both Mr. Bordes and Mr. Andrews join Kubient with a mission to transform the digital advertising sector by creating the first, full-stack programmatic audience advertising platform, aimed to establish a new standard for fraud prevention and transparency.

"Kubient's end-to-end platform was created to change the way media is bought and sold and bring much needed efficiency and transparency to the sector," said Paul Roberts, founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Kubient. "With the deep digital media experience and passion that both Peter and Chris bring to our executive team, Kubient is well-positioned to disrupt an industry that has become siloed, complex and wrought with fraud."

A lifetime serial entrepreneur who is recognized as an icon in the media and adtech industry, Mr. Bordes will lead Kubient as Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, Mr. Bordes founded and held the role of CEO at oneQube, a digital audience development and marketing platform. He currently serves as oneQube's chairman. As a trusted advisor, Mr. Bordes also serves as chairman for MainBloq, TruVest, and is a member of the Board of Directors of Beasley Media, Fraud.net and OCEARCH. An active angel investor and entrepreneur mentor, Mr. Bordes was ranked in the 100 most influential angel investors and business leaders in the US on social media by CEO World.

"Having worked in this industry for decades, there has never been a better market opportunity for Kubient's disruptive innovation, and its first-of-its-kind technology," said Bordes. "We have heard from advertisers that their top two priorities are eliminating fraud and creating real connections with the right audiences. Kubient solves both of these problems, with a programmatic solution that has real-time artificial intelligence built into the platform that prevents, rather than identifies ad fraud. The technology also features an audience engine that allows advertisers to optimize their reach, and media channel partners to realize the value of their audiences."

Chris Andrews joins Kubient with more than 20 years of technology and business leadership experience across multiple industries, including digital marketing and advertising, healthcare and consumer goods. In addition to his role as Chief Digital Officer, Chris will be responsible for commercializing the Company's RTB digital out-of-home (DOOH) platform channel. Prior to joining Kubient, Mr. Andrews was an executive at Ogilvy for twelve years. Most recently, Mr. Andrews served as CTO for Ogilvy Health (OH) and the Business Partner for the WPP Health & Wellness Group of agencies. Before that, Chris held multiple leadership positions at Sony Electronics and Harper Collins.

"For years, my career has been dedicated to integrating technology, media, and data to help drive profitable growth and position companies for long-term success," said Andrews. "While the DOOH space has continued to grow, the distribution channel is lacking true programmatic real-time bidding for marketers. I look forward to collaborating with the forward-thinking team here at Kubient as we work to deliver this disruptive audience platform to the market."

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry. The company has created a single, integrated platform for advertisers and publishers to reach, optimize and connect their audiences. Kubient's programmatic, transparent environment includes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology that stops ad fraud in its tracks pre-bid, as opposed to measuring a portion of traffic for fraud or measuring fraud after the fact. In addition, Kubient's audience engine puts the consumer at the center of the value chain. Kubient is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats.

