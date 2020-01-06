Kubient Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Josh Weiss

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient, a full-stack digital audience marketing platform, announced today the appointment of Josh Weiss as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Weiss will provide leadership, direction and management of the finance and accounting teams and manage budgeting, forecasts, capital, and reporting.

With nearly 15 years' experience in strategic planning and analysis, financial modeling, M&A due diligence, budgeting, forecasting, internal control development, and process improvements, Mr. Weiss is a focused and results-oriented executive with strong leadership experience.

"I am thrilled to welcome a CFO of this caliber to the Kubient team, and the timing is absolutely perfect," said Peter Bordes, CEO of Kubient. "After a banner year of partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions, 2020 is shaping up to be Kubient's most critical year yet, and we couldn't ask for a more qualified and talented executive to lead the team on the financial and operations front."

Prior to Kubient, Mr. Weiss served as VP Finance for a privately-held global investment firm focusing on information services, education and technology. In that role, he was responsible for financial management of both the parent company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries and managed a 10-person global finance team. Previously, he was Senior Audit Manager - SEC & Transaction Services Practice Group, Assurance Services at Marcum, LLP, one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the nation.

"I'd been keeping a careful eye on the moves Kubient was making in the fast-moving cloud-based marketplace space, and this is the perfect time to jump into the CFO role, as 2020 promises new products, integrations, and most importantly, growth," said Mr. Weiss.

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. The company has created a cloud-based open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. Kubient's transparent, programmatic environment includes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology that stops ad fraud in its tracks pre-bid, as opposed to measuring a portion of traffic for fraud or measuring fraud after the fact. In addition, Kubient's Audience Based Cloud puts the consumer at the center of the value chain. Kubient is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats.

