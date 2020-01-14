Kubient Forms Strategic Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient , a full-stack audience marketing platform, announced today the formation of its Board of Directors, which will provide strategic guidance and expertise to enable Kubient to successfully scale as it seeks to become the leading cloud-based infrastructure in the rapidly growing digital advertising industry. This diverse group will help Kubient achieve its goal of bringing much needed marketplace efficiency, transparency and fraud protection to the space.

Along with Kubient's CEO Peter Bordes, and founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Paul Roberts, the inaugural appointments include the following individuals:

Elisabeth DeMarse most recently served as President and CEO and chairman of the Board of TheStreet, Inc., where she led efforts to diversify TheStreet from a B2C ad-supported retail stock picking business to a B2B global M&A, data and news businesses. Prior to that, DeMarse was CEO and president of CreditCards.com, which she created by consolidating numerous assets around the world, before selling the company to Bankrate in 2010 for $145M. She served as CMO of Bloomberg L.P. for ten years, and is a current member of the Board for AppNexus.

Grainne Coen brings to bear expertise honed from operating in multiple industries as a strategic consultant and early stage investor, as well as advising investors regarding potential investment opportunities. Coen is a Founding Partner of Elevation Investment Partners, and spent most of her career in asset management, including 15 years at the multi-billion-dollar investment firm Columbia Partners, L.L.C. Investment Management as a Principal and Portfolio Manager.

Jeannie Mun is an operational finance executive with experience driving growth at companies from less than $10 million in revenue to more than $500 million, having served as Chief Financial Officer for MediaMath, Inc. and Oyster Books Inc. Mun has a proven record in managing strategy, finance, accounting, HR, and legal functions at fast-growing tech and software companies. Her expertise focuses on streamlining business operations that drive both top line and profitability, alongside capital raising, M&A, investment banking and strategic consulting experience.

Toby Smith served most recently as Founder and Managing Principal of Alexander, Smith & Company, where he developed start-up capital strategies and execution. Prior to that, Smith served as CEO and CFO for multiple businesses such as Puma USA, London Fog and Atkins Nutritionals. Smith has led marketing enterprises, growth and channel development for legal, merchant banking and financial advisory services, developing a global brand into one of the most respected in digital advertising.

"I am thrilled to welcome these industry leaders to our newly formed Board of Directors," said Peter Bordes, CEO of Kubient. "Our Board members' significant business development and operational expertise will enable Kubient to expand our global footprint rapidly and efficiently, while also developing new lines of data-driven Audience Cloud solutions to existing and new sectors. Each board member brings unique capabilities, experience and knowledge to help us in furthering Kubient's vision and mission."

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. The company has created a cloud-based open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. Kubient's transparent, programmatic environment includes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology that stops ad fraud in its tracks pre-bid, as opposed to measuring a portion of traffic for fraud or measuring fraud after the fact. In addition, Kubient's Audience Based Cloud puts the consumer at the center of the value chain. Kubient is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats.

