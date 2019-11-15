Kubient Launches Audience Cloud, An End-to-End Open Marketplace to Connect Advertising Buyers and Sellers

Kubient's launch of the Audience Cloud comes on the heels of its recent acquisition of the assets of Fidelity fmxSSP and the launch of its patent-pending Real-Time Bidding Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising solution. Now, Kubient can help fuel transactions across all digital media channels through OpenRTB protocols. In addition, marketers can use Kubient's proprietary marketplace, to leverage first-party interest, behavior, device, and location-based data. The Audience Cloud is one of the only solutions to have pre-bid fraud protection "baked in" to its marketplace.

"The ad buying supply chain has become incredibly fragmented, cluttered and siloed, making it difficult for publishers to realize the value of their audiences and for brands to cost effectively reach them. The industry needs to move away from volume-based buying and selling, and toward connecting relevant audiences," said Peter Bordes, Chief Executive Officer of Kubient. "Kubient's Audience Cloud helps solve the multitude of issues surrounding fragmentation, supply chain inefficiencies and ad fraud. Our flexible, end-to-end marketplace provides buyers and sellers with the next generation of infrastructure and tools to trade based on their needs and workflow."

The Audience Cloud key features and functionality also include:

Audience Data — Access to hyper-targeted first-party interest and behavioral data as well as device identification to effectively distribute and execute omnichannel audience retargeting.

— Access to hyper-targeted first-party interest and behavioral data as well as device identification to effectively distribute and execute omnichannel audience retargeting. Omnichannel — Ability to drive brand reach, traffic and transactions on all digital channels (DOOH, OTT, video, mobile, desktop, email, streaming, podcasts and in-app) and formats (display, video, native and audio) as well as cross-channel retargeting.

— Ability to drive brand reach, traffic and transactions on all digital channels (DOOH, OTT, video, mobile, desktop, email, streaming, podcasts and in-app) and formats (display, video, native and audio) as well as cross-channel retargeting. Ad Fraud Prevention — Kubient's patent-pending artificial intelligence-driven, pre-bid fraud prevention solution stops ad fraud, saves money & increases your reach.

— Kubient's patent-pending artificial intelligence-driven, pre-bid fraud prevention solution stops ad fraud, saves money & increases your reach. Direct Marketplace PMP — Kubient enables Buyers and Sellers to connect directly allowing for an optimized, transparent supply chain.

— Kubient enables Buyers and Sellers to connect directly allowing for an optimized, transparent supply chain. Multi-Variant Targetin g and Transparency — Move beyond cookies to behavior, device, and location-based targeting, with real-time reporting to optimize and improve performance.

g — Move beyond cookies to behavior, device, and location-based targeting, with real-time reporting to optimize and improve performance. Easy Integration — Ability to integrate seamlessly with any DSP (demand-side platform) and SSP (supply-side platform).

— Ability to integrate seamlessly with any DSP (demand-side platform) and SSP (supply-side platform). Modularity — Complete end-to-end platform that can be used in its entirety or individual components can be leveraged to manage and control the environment.

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform digital advertising to audience-based marketing. The company has created a cloud-based transparent open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. Kubient's programmatic, transparent environment includes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology that stops ad fraud in its tracks pre-bid, as opposed to measuring a portion of traffic for fraud or measuring fraud after the fact. In addition, Kubient's Audience Cloud puts the consumer at the center of the value chain. Kubient is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats.

