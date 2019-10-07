Kubient Launches First Patent-Pending Real-Time Bidding Digital Out-of-Home Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient , a full-stack audience digital marketing platform, announced today the launch of the industry's first Real-Time Bidding Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising solution. Disrupting the legacy programmatic DOOH industry, Kubient's patent-pending oRTB solution connects the DOOH channel into the digital marketing ecosystem. Buyers and sellers now have access to a marketplace to dynamically trade, distribute and execute omnichannel audience retargeting. This unlocks significant value for marketers and owners by removing friction points, increasing audience reach, enabling access efficiency and maximizing inventory fill rates.

"Programmatic has become commonplace among digital advertising, however, DOOH has been one of the last to innovate," said Chris Andrews, Chief Digital Officer of Kubient. "We saw a need in the market for a transparent, open platform to buy and sell DOOH inventory in real-time. Now, brands that want to reach consumers at high foot-trafficked venues can leverage our integrated full stack audience platform to reach, optimize and connect with their audiences with the efficiency available to marketers in every other digital marketing channel, in addition to retargeting them throughout the day across all digital channels."

Kubient currently offers inventory from NRS and ReachTV. During Q4 of 2019, Kubient will be onboarding additional inventory partners across the US and Canada.

Kubient's patent-pending RTB DOOH technology transforms the DOOH ad-trafficking process into a real-time programmatic advertising transaction, allowing demand side platforms (DSPs) and other programmatic platforms to bid on DOOH inventory in real-time, similar to how OpenRTB video and display bidding is handled for desktop and mobile devices. Kubient will offer advertisers both a managed service and self-service solution.

"Kubient offers advertisers the opportunity to buy inventory in real-time, unlike any other platform in the marketplace," said Eli Korn, Chief Operating Officer, NRS. "With Kubient, buyers can seamlessly access our inventory and launch campaigns at the right cost, which will ultimately reach the millions of consumers that engage with our network every day."

"Our team's commitment to disruptive innovation has yielded patent pending technology to advance the industry," said Kubient CEO Peter Bordes. "With the addition of the first programmatic DOOH solution that offers real-time bidding, we are now one of the only platforms that offers the ability to offer true hyper-targeted, omni-channel campaigns, with superior fraud protection."

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry. The company has created a cloud-based transparent open audience marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, optimize and connect with their audiences. Kubient's programmatic, transparent environment includes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology that stops ad fraud in its tracks pre-bid, as opposed to measuring a portion of traffic for fraud or measuring fraud after the fact. In addition, Kubient's audience based marketing engine puts the consumer at the center of the value chain. Kubient is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats.

