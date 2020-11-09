Kubient Names Ryan Adams Senior Vice President of Partnerships

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, today announced that Ryan Adams has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Partnerships. Adams brings a wealth of knowledge to the role from his over 20 years as a sales and marketing professional at companies including Centro, a digital marketing solution, where he was the head of Client Direct and Publisher Solutions in the East region.

Adams will serve as a part of the senior leadership team, reporting directly to Kubient Interim CEO, Paul Roberts. He is charged with driving demand-side revenue and supporting supply-side inventory with the ultimate goal of growing partnerships and furthering Kubient's development of relationships with brands, agencies and publishers.

"Ryan is a seasoned industry professional with longstanding connections and deep industry knowledge," added Paul Roberts, Interim CEO and founder. "We're excited for Ryan to bring his passion for success, as well as his experience across media and adtech to the Kubient team that will allow our company to continue to grow."

"Kubient is a cutting-edge company driven by a passionate team of forward-thinking industry experts," explained Ryan Adams. "I'm eager to join my new colleagues and work at a company that is bringing light to industry ad fraud and helping brands optimize their ad operations."

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com.

