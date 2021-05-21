Kubient Nominates Digital Advertising Industry Experts Jon Bond and Larry Harris for Election to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, has announced that the Board of Directors has nominated Jonathan "Jon" Bond and Lawrence "Larry" Harris to be elected as directors at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders on June 30, 2021.

Bond brings over 35 years of experience within the advertising and marketing space and is considered to be one of the industry's most recognized thought leaders and entrepreneurs. He has had significant success holding senior level executive roles and starting companies from the ground up. Bond was previously the Co-Founder and CEO of Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal & Partners ("KBP") and served as the CEO of Big Fuel, which is now part of Publicis, one of the world's largest social media agencies that serves blue chip clients. He also helped establish iballs, one of the first online media agencies, which sold to Microsoft, co-founded Media Kitchen and Varick under the KBP umbrella and has had investments and/or board roles at White Ops, Compound, TZP Group, Victors and Spoils which is now part of Havas, Simplifi, Appinions, Data Xu, BlackBook magazine and Klout. Bond is currently fractional Chief Marketing Officer and Partner of Blue Bear Protection, Lacure and Halo Collar and a member of the board of directors of Sonobi, Inc. Bond received a Bachelor of Arts from Washington University in St. Louis.

Harris currently serves as the Founder and CEO of Alpha Precision Media, an adtech company that leverages Amazon's data and technology to build brand value and turbocharge sales. Additionally, he is also the Managing Partner of Glarris Consulting, which provides strategic advisory services to companies, organizations and startups. Prior to his tenure, Harris served as CEO of Sightly, a performance video advertising firm, Co-Founder and CEO of Ansible Mobile, an Interpublic Group mobile marketing company, Chief Strategy Officer at Kiosked, a publisher of digital advertising, and Chief Marketing Officer of PubMatic, Inc., an advertising technology company. He has also served as an advisor to a number of companies in the advertising technology industry, including SafeGuard Privacy, Qntfy, Reset Digital, and Thunder11. Harris holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University.

"As we continue to position Kubient for growth within this next chapter of our operating history, it's the right time to equip our board of directors with members that know how to scale a business in the programmatic space," said Kubient Founder, Chairman, CSO, and Interim CEO Paul Roberts. "Jon and Larry are both well-respected individuals that possess direct operating experience in elevating an emerging growth technology business and building it for scale. Both gentlemen have hands on experience in helping companies execute their short- and long-term goals, and I am confident their prior successes will be a direct translation to their time here at Kubient. Furthermore, thanks to their previous tenure across the digital advertising ecosystem, they will be able to provide valuable counsel and insight to the board and management team. I look forward to working closely with Jon and Larry and leveraging their broad set of skills and industry expertise."

