Kubient Reveals Ad Execs Are Seeking More Insights for their Ad Spend

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, conducted a survey of advertising professionals that sought to take a snapshot of the industry's perspective on the multi-billion dollar problem of advertising fraud, how they allocate budget based on risk, the channels that have the best ROI, as well as the overall lack of confidence in the industry's ability to effectively combat fraud.

Kubient identified:

Over half (56%) of respondents believe the industry has not done enough to stop ad fraud

1 in 3 respondents are looking for new ad fraud solutions that will give them useful insights and detailed reports on the amount of their budget lost to ad fraud as well as who is selling the traffic

Half of respondents would be willing to spend 5% more of their current budget to avoid ad fraud; 1 in 10 would spend more than that

"It's particularly interesting to us as a company actively battling ad fraud and market inefficiency to see that many of our prospective customers have a lack of faith in the tools that are available," said Kubient founder and interim CEO, Paul Roberts. "It's clear that there is a lack of actionable dialogue happening, that not only highlights the problem but gives tangible solutions. Our work is to continue to showcase how important it is to integrate tools and technology that completely prevent, not only identify bad actors."

Other insights include:

Connected TV: Although CTV still lacks granular audience insights and poor ad fraud prevention 21.7% of respondents consider the medium valuable compared to linear, display ads, social and print

Video platforms: Despite reports of brand safety issues on the platform 31.6% of respondents said they believe a video advertising placement targeting your selected demographic has the most ROI

GDPR Pros: Nearly half of respondents claim GDPR has forced them to be more cautious and conduct more in-depth research

Post-cookie future: Nearly 1 in 3 respondents stated a lack of cookies is a concern

"Brands are willing to take risks in areas that have a lot of eyeballs even though it may leave them with little insight, low returns or vulnerable to fraud," said Chris Francia, Chief Product Officer at Kubient. "We are going beyond the industry standard to bring more transparency to these platforms so our clients can trust their message will meet the right audiences."

The survey was conducted via Pollfish and consisted of one thousand (52% female, 48% male) media buyers, vendors and brands.

To learn more about Kubient and how the survey was conducted visit www.kubient.com.

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com.

