Kubient Survey Reveals Nearly 70% of Marketers Support Federal Consumer Privacy Protections

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, conducted a survey of marketing and advertising professionals to provide a snapshot of industry perspectives on increasing privacy regulations, including the postponement and eventual elimination of cookies and how it affects the larger marketing and advertising ecosystem.

With 1,000 marketing and advertising professionals surveyed, the results revealed:

Two-thirds of marketers surveyed support federal consumer regulations such as the California Consumer Protection Act and the Colorado Consumer Protection Act

Of these respondents, their primary reasoning for supporting:



34% believe it would be simpler for marketers to follow these federal guidelines vs each state creating bespoke guidelines





26% believe privacy regulations should be in place to protect consumers





Nearly 20% believe we should model the GDPR regulation for new US federal privacy standards

Nearly 70% believe that consumer knowledge of data collection (using an adblocker, opting out of cookies, etc.) has had an impact on their reach and measurement for recent campaigns

When it comes to sourcing support, 40% of survey respondents plan to hire an expert combat Google's news on third-party cookies being eliminated, or the Apple iOS 14.5 update for opt-in's to track

"Increasing regulations to protect consumer data can be viewed as a Sophie's choice for marketers," said Kubient founder and CEO, Paul Roberts. "On one hand, the industry relies on data and cookies for targeted and efficient advertising, on the other the CCPA and proposed legislations can unify marketers under one set of compliance– and shines a spotlight on tech conglomerates' anticompetitive grip on their user data."

Other insights include:

Over 30% of respondents have already thought of different marketing strategies to reflect the elimination of cookies, while 17% plan to shift their strategies as it happens in 2022

Surprisingly, 57% of marketers requested a brand make changes to a file they were keeping on them personally

More than 60% think consumers see the benefit to the proposed privacy regulations, including CCPA and the New York privacy act

privacy act Taking a look at industry organizations, such as the Association of National Advertisers, over 60% of respondents think they are effectively supporting marketers as they have to navigate new privacy legislation

88% of survey respondents indicated some level of concern on the increase of privacy regulation requiring a shift in strategies on reconcepting of campaigns with only 23% noting they were "extremely concerned" on the changes required

"As privacy legislation and congressional hearings continue to rise, marketers are increasingly concerned about targeting and reaching the right audience and remaining compliant," adds Roberts. "With the bulk of respondents supporting federal legislation of consumer privacy protections, marketers are aware that although data is abundant, it's often taken for granted and shouldn't be leveraged at the cost of consumer trust."

The survey was conducted via Pollfish and consisted of one thousand (56% male, 44% female) director level and above marketing and advertising professionals.

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

