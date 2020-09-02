Kubient to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9 and the 22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 16

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during September 2020:

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Presenting Wednesday, September 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET; one-on-one meetings held the same day

Webcast: Link

22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Presenting Wednesday, September 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET; one-on-one meetings held the same day

Webcast: Link

Kubient management will discuss how the Company is transforming the advertising industry by enabling an efficient and liquid marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. Management will also discuss the traction the Company is realizing with KAI, the industry's first artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud detection and prevention platform that helps advertisers address the more than $40 billion of ad fraud that occurs annually.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Kubient's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860 or [email protected].

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com/.

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Kubient Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

T: 949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Kubient

