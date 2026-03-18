Kubit Integrates with Snowflake to Deliver Warehouse-Native Product Analytics in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Joint customers can unify product analytics and business intelligence directly within their Snowflake environments—without moving or duplicating data.

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubit, the digital analytics company, today announced an integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to deliver warehouse-native digital analytics powered by Snowflake. Through this integration, joint customers can analyze customer behavior and business performance on governed Snowflake data—eliminating silos and accelerating time to insight.

Modern enterprises increasingly rely on Snowflake as their single source of truth. However, product analytics and business intelligence tools often operate in separate systems, creating duplicated pipelines, inconsistent metrics, and governance challenges.

Kubit addresses this by executing queries directly within customers' Snowflake environments. By natively querying the Snowflake platform, Kubit enables product, analytics, and growth teams to analyze customer journeys, behavioral events, and core business metrics—including revenue, acquisition cost, and lifetime value—using a single, governed data foundation.

"We built Kubit to help organizations move faster with analytics they can trust," said Alex Li, Founder and CEO, Kubit. "By running directly in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, we deliver warehouse-native digital analytics and explainable AI on governed data. Teams can connect customer behavior with business impact without introducing new silos or black-box systems."

Governed AI Agents Built on Snowflake Data

As organizations make their data AI-ready, Kubit extends its warehouse-native architecture with AI agents that generate and execute SQL directly in Snowflake. These agents operate within existing role-based access controls and apply consistent metric definitions through a dynamic semantic layer.

These AI agents enable teams to:

Detect anomalies across behavioral and business metrics

Diagnose root causes of metric shifts

Generate reports from natural language prompts

Deliver narrative summaries grounded in verifiable Snowflake queries

Because every AI-generated insight is executed live within Snowflake, organizations maintain visibility, governance, and auditability—supporting enterprise AI adoption with trust.

Customer validation: Serko

Serko, a global travel technology company, uses Kubit on Snowflake to power self-serve product analytics for its Booking.com for Business platform.

"We had the data in Snowflake, but getting answers took weeks. Kubit helped us turn warehouse data into self-serve product analytics so product teams could move faster without changing our Snowflake-first strategy."

— Karol Wojciechowski, Product Operations Manager, Serko

By running analytics directly within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Serko eliminated duplicated pipelines and enabled product managers and analysts to access governed behavioral insights on demand.

"Kubit's integration reflects the power of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to support enterprise-ready analytics and AI," said Matt Hill, Director of Platform and ISV Partnerships, Snowflake. "We look forward to driving deeper value for Snowflake's AI Data Cloud ecosystem through collaboration with Kubit to provide governed, explainable analytics directly through Snowflake's single, integrated platform."

Industry-leading applications are powered by Snowflake. By building tools and solutions on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate without operational burden while delivering differentiated analytics capabilities to their customers.

About Kubit

Kubit is a warehouse-native digital analytics platform that delivers real-time insights and governed AI directly from the cloud data warehouse. Built for modern data, product, and growth teams, Kubit unifies customer journey analytics and business metrics with a dynamic semantic layer and explainable AI agents, helping organizations make faster, more confident decisions from trusted data.

SOURCE Kubit