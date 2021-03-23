Kublr Announces Advanced Microsoft Azure Features, Gives Enterprise Customers Software that Delivers on the Promise of Kubernetes

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kublr ( kublr.com/ ) today announced Kublr 1.20, a new version of its comprehensive container orchestration platform that gives customers the ability to run reliably at scale through its operations and governance capabilities. Kublr is focused specifically on the needs of enterprise customers, and gives them a single pane of glass for operations, log collection, monitoring, audit, identity management, and disaster recovery.

The newest version of Kublr brings Kubernetes 1.19.7 and 1.20, RedHat Enterprise Linux 8 support, ELK 7.10.2 stack with SearchGuard plugin, multiple significant Azure deployment improvements including Azure Virtual Machine Scale Sets, zones and ARM resource extensions support, improved cloud deployment architecture, as well as component versions upgrades and numerous improvements and fixes in UI, UX, backend, agent, resource usage, reliability, scalability, and documentation. New functionality, improvements and stability include: