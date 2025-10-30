Kubota Announces Executive Leadership Moves

In his new role, Stucke will also take on new responsibilities at KBT as General Manager of Agri Solutions Headquarters, a global role that maintains focus on agricultural innovation and customer solutions. Stucke will remain on the Board of Directors for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) where he previously served as Chairman in 2024, following roles as Vice Chair in 2023, Treasurer, and Ag Sector Board Chair in 2020.

"I am incredibly honored to continue in a global role alongside my Japanese colleagues to drive the globalization of our business and to further our mission to deliver innovative solutions to our customers," said Stucke. "As I shift into a leadership role for Kubota North America, I am humbled by the opportunity to once again lead a tremendously talented team across the U.S. and Canada, and I'm excited for what's to come for our business, our dealers, and our customers as we continue to drive growth in this important market for Kubota."

"As we shift significant leadership roles, we aim to advance Kubota's global business strategies and strengthen our position of becoming a Global Major Brand," said Mr. Yuichi Kitao, current President and CEO of Kubota Corporation. "In North America specifically, Todd Stucke is a critical appointment with both worldwide experience and local expertise. His leadership will be instrumental in furthering our vision to provide more comprehensive solutions to our customers."

Additionally, Brian Arnold has been appointed as the General Manager of North America Manufacturing Unit reporting to KBT to accelerate the transformation of our manufacturing capabilities in North America. Arnold will continue in his role as President of Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation, headquartered in Georgia.

As a 30-year veteran with Kubota, Arnold will continue in his existing roles leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience to lead as General Manager of the North America Manufacturing Unit. He will continue working closely with the manufacturing operations and fulfillment teams across North America to navigate challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

"I'm proud to take on the role of General Manager of Kubota's North America Manufacturing Unit," said Brian Arnold. "During my career with Kubota, I've seen firsthand the dedication and innovation that drives our manufacturing teams. I look forward to continuing to build on our legacy of excellence and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Arnold began his career with Kubota Manufacturing of America (KMA) in 1995 and advanced through various leadership roles, including President of KMA, becoming the first American to hold that position since the company's founding in 1988. Throughout his tenure, Arnold has led numerous initiatives that have significantly contributed to Kubota's growth and reputation as a trusted global manufacturer.

Within the new management structure, Mr. Shingo Hanada will succeed Mr. Yuichi Kitao as President and CEO in Japan. Mr. Kitao will remain as Chairman and Representative Director of the company.

About Kubota North America Corporation

Kubota North America Corporation (KNA), with headquarters in Grapevine, Texas, serves as the central business hub for all KNA companies in the U.S. and Canada, where leadership closely connects resources and shares talent across all lines of Kubota's business. Kubota Corporation, based in Osaka, Japan, and together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of machinery, including tractors, construction equipment, lawn and garden equipment, hay tools and other performance-matched implements to the North American market. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota North America, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com or Kubota.ca .

SOURCE Kubota North America Corporation