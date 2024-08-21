Kubota Tractor Corporation partners with Kansas Speedway for Kubota Tractor 200 in upcoming NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race on Sept. 27

Kubota Tractor 200 at Kansas Speedway will narrow playoff field to 8

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketer and distributor of the #1-Selling Compact Tractor in the USA* is partnering with Kansas Speedway for one of the most important races of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

Kansas Speedway announced today that its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Friday, Sept. 27, will be named the Kubota Tractor 200. It will serve as the final race in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs' Round of 10, with two drivers eliminated from championship contention by the end of the night.

"We're thrilled to have Kubota playing such an important role in one of the most pivotal races of the season," said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. "Their commitment to Kansas City, the state of Kansas and to NASCAR racing overall is incredible, and we're excited to partner with them to make this an event to remember."

Kubota Tractor Corporation is based in Grapevine, Texas, and has a significant Kansas presence with its Midwest Division office and North American Distribution Center in Edgerton, manufacturing and assembly facilities in Salina and Abilene, and 17 dealerships across the state. Nationwide, there are more than 1,000 authorized Kubota dealerships and additional manufacturing, administrative, and distribution facilities, with more than 7,000 employees who fabricate, weld, and assemble compact equipment with domestic and globally sourced parts.

Since 2022, Kubota has been embedded within the NASCAR community and currently serves as the Official Tractor Company and a primary sponsor of Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet, and ThorSport Racing and defending NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes' No. 99 Ford F-150.

In addition to sponsoring the race, Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet and Rhodes' No. 99 Ford F-150 at Kansas Speedway next month, Kubota will also be active in the Fan Zone with an equipment display and will have company representatives on-hand to discuss job openings at its Kansas facilities. For career opportunities in Kansas and nationwide, visit KubotaUSA.com/careers.

"Kansas is an important market for Kubota and we're proud to partner with NASCAR and Kansas Speedway on this race in a region where so many of our employees, dealers, and customers call home," said Todd Stucke, President, Kubota Tractor Corporation. "We're proud to continue investing in America, and particularly in Kansas, to respond to increased demand for our products – and to do that, we're looking to fill more than 300 positions across our company to strengthen our operations nationwide."

Kansas Speedway was the site of the closest NASCAR Cup Series finish in history in May when Kyle Larson edged Chris Buescher for the win in a photo finish for the ages. That sets the stage for the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET on Sept. 29, the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs' Round of 12.

That race will cap an incredible weekend of racing at Kansas Speedway, featuring four races over three days. It begins Friday, Sept. 27, with a doubleheader featuring the Kubota Tractor 200 and the ARCA Menards Series' Reese's 150, and continues Saturday, Sept. 28, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Kansas Lottery 300. And then on Sunday, Sept. 29, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the site of the closest finish in series history with the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET.

Tickets for all seats are on sale and can be purchased at www.kansasspeedway.com.

*Based on EDA/UCC Data from 01/01/2018 - 12/31/2022 for sales of new compact tractors 0-200 Hp in the USA.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest. The track, which opened in 2001, hosts two NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, along with approximately 200 other event days each year. This includes the annual American Royal World Series of Barbecue, the largest barbecue competition in the world which attracts teams both nationally and internationally. The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, which opened in 2012, overlooks Turn 2 of the track. Kansas Speedway's two NASCAR weekends in 2024 will take place May 4-5 and Sept. 27-29. Fans can purchase tickets at www.kansasspeedway.com and get all of the latest information by downloading the NASCAR tracks app at www.kansasspeedway.com/nascar-tracks-app.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and http://www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.

