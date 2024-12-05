The American Rally Association National Championship Presented By Kubota Kicks-Off Feb. 7 at Sno*Drift Rally

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation today announced a one-year partnership to become the presenting sponsor of the American Rally Association (ARA) Championships for the 2025 season. With the partnership, Kubota becomes the Official Land Management Equipment of ARA and the presenting sponsor for the eight-event ARA National Championship, as well as the East, Central, and West Regional Championships.

Kubota Tractor Corporation Sets the Stage with American Rally Association Sponsorship.

"The ARA and rally racing community is built on a passion for driving and the outdoor experience, which is what makes this partnership such a natural fit," said Theresa Duncan, Associate Director for Marketing and Advertising, Kubota Tractor Corporation. "With the growth stage rally has seen over the last several years, and the excitement it brings to our customers and this dedicated community of fans, we're looking forward to going the distance with ARA."

As part of the sponsorship, Kubota will have a presence at all 2025 ARA events with a booth in the Parc Expose that will feature equipment displays and fan giveaways, among other activities. Kubota will also provide RTVs for ARA official use during race weekends and Kubota Genuine Parts will host a "Part"ner Parts & Service Booth to assist race teams with reliable replacement parts to get them quickly back in the action.

"Our sport is a tightknit community of teams, volunteers and fans, a diverse group of likeminded people who share a passion for authentic automotive adventure," said Preston Osborn, ARA Series Manager. "Kubota and the folks of 'Kubota Country' are going to fit right in, and we're thrilled to welcome them into our community. Together, we're going to make the sport of rally bigger and better for everyone."

While this is Kubota's first official stage rally sponsorship, in recent years the company has supported both NASCAR and dirt track racing sponsorships, and currently partners with multiple rally drivers including Rhianon Gelsomino, co-driver for extreme sports icon Travis Pastrana, and her husband, Alex, co-driver for Conner Martell.

The ARA is the largest rally series in the United States and the country's only national championship for the sport of stage rally.

The 2025 ARA National Championship presented by Kubota:

February 7-8 - Sno*Drift Rally (Atlanta, MI)

March 14-15 - Rally in the 100 Acre Wood (Salem, MO)

April 12-13 - Olympus Rally (Shelton, WA)

May 16-18 - Oregon Trail Rally (Portland & Dufur, OR – Goldendale, WA)

June 12-14 - Southern Ohio Forest Rally (Chillicothe, OH)

August 21-23 - Ojibwe Forests Rally (Detroit Lakes, MN)

September 20-21 - Overmountain Rally Tennessee (Johnson City, TN)

October 17-18 - Lake Superior Performance Rally (Marquette, MI)

For more information about Kubota Tractor Corporation, visit KubotaUSA.com, and for more information about American Rally Association and to see the full 2025 calendar, visit AmericanRallyAssociation.org.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About American Rally Association

The American Rally Association (ARA) is the largest rally organization in the United States and promotes the country's only cohesive, nationwide competition for the sport of stage rally: The ARA National Championship Presented by Kubota.

Synonymous with extreme-sports-stars-turned-rally-champions—such as Ken Block, Travis Pastrana and Brandon Semenuk—ARA rally provides a direct link to pure automotive adventure: a top-speed race against the clock on real roads specifically chosen to challenge production-based cars and world-class drivers on diverse surfaces that include snow, sand, gravel, dirt and tarmac. To learn more about the ARA and its partners, go to www.AmericanRallyAssociation.org

SOURCE Kubota Tractor Corporation