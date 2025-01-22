KUBTEC Awarded Tumor Localization Equipment and Related Accessories Category Agreement with Premier, Inc.

CONTACT:

STRATFORD, Conn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBTEC has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for GammaPRO with Premier, Inc. Effective Jan 1, 2025., this new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for KUBTEC's GammaPRO gamma detection system.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone for KUBTEC, as it allows us to extend the benefits of GammaPRO to a broader network of hospitals and providers," said Richard Whelton, Head of Marketing at KUBTEC. "We're excited to collaborate with Premier and its members to deliver innovative solutions designed to enhance patient care."

The GammaPRO system is engineered to meet the high standards of modern surgical practices, offering precision in localization and unparalleled performance. Its narrow-tip design and advanced technology make it the ideal choice for surgeons prioritizing precision and ease of use in sentinel node localization for breast cancer, melanoma, and parathyroid surgeries.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

At KUBTEC®, we are passionate about developing transformative technologies that enable precision surgery and improve patient outcomes. For nearly 20 years, we have been at the forefront of specimen imaging and margin assessment technology, offering the most comprehensive range of specimen radiography systems for the OR, Pathology Lab, and Biopsy Suite. Building on this legacy, we now provide innovative gamma probe detection systems that seamlessly integrate with our imaging solutions to support precision surgery for breast cancer and other applications.

Headquartered in Stratford, Connecticut, where our manufacturing and R&D are also based, we are a minority woman-owned company committed to unparalleled service, ensuring healthcare providers worldwide maximize our cutting-edge solutions to benefit their patients. For more information, visit kubtec.com.

