Kubtec Medical Imaging Named "Innovator of the Month" by U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy

STRATFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubtec Medical Imaging announced today that it has been named "Innovator of the Month" by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) in recognition of its work developing 3D breast specimen imaging technology that has transformed breast cancer surgery.

Sen. Murphy announced the award on Friday, October 25, 2019.

"Kubtec is proud to be named Innovator of the Month by Senator Murphy," said Kubtec founder and Chief Executive Officer Vikram Butani. "Our company has made great strides since its founding in Connecticut in 2005, and we are honored to receive recognition for our accomplishments alongside other emerging companies in the state. It is especially gratifying to be recognized in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to showcase how our 3D specimen tomosynthesis imaging system, the Mozart®, helps breast cancer surgeons perform more precise surgeries and provide the best quality of care for their patients."

Sen. Murphy stated: "During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I'm proud to recognize the innovative work Kubtec Medical Imaging is doing right here in Connecticut. Giving surgeons the tools they need to perform more precise procedures allows patients to have a better peace of mind. Kubtec's products are being recognized all around the world, and I'm looking forward to watching them continue to grow."

Kubtec develops and manufactures innovative tools in digital X-ray equipment for specimen radiography, scientific research, forensic analysis, non-destructive testing, irradiation, and more.

Kubtec's Mozart® system, the first portable intra-operative breast specimen tomosynthesis system, allows doctors to take clear 3D images of tumor specimens in the operating room within seconds. It also enables visualization even through obstructions like dense tissue or skin while surgeons are performing lumpectomy procedures. This procedure is preferable to many women. While a lumpectomy has been demonstrated to be as effective as a mastectomy, with lower risk of infection and better cosmetic outcome, 20% of these patients will need a second surgery. Some facilities and surgeons have re-excision rates as high as 35%.

Mozart® has helped leading breast cancer surgeons to reduce second surgery rates dramatically. A University of Texas Southwestern study of over 500 patients presented in May of 2019 at an annual meeting of the American Society of Breast Surgeons found that Kubtec's Mozart specimen tomosynthesis system helped surgeons reduce their second surgery rates by more than 50% compared to the traditional 2D imaging methods commonly in use.

About KUBTEC:

KUBTEC, a registered trademark of KUB Technologies, Inc., offers the most innovative tools in digital X-ray equipment for specimen radiography, scientific research, forensic analysis, non-destructive testing, irradiation and more. KUBTEC is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified and complies with U.S., Canadian and European requirements for radiation safety. Systems and manufacturer-trained support are available worldwide. http://kubtec.com

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Media Contact:

Ingrid Mezo

+1.646.604.5150

imezo@tiberend.com

SOURCE Kubtec

Related Links

http://kubtec.com

