KUBTEC Unveils XCELL 180 Benchtop Cell Irradiator: Revolutionizing and Redefining Research

News provided by

KUBTEC

29 Aug, 2023, 09:10 ET

STRATFORD, Conn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBTEC® Scientific (Kub Technologies Inc), a leading digital X-ray imaging and irradiation system manufacturer, launched the latest advancement in benchtop irradiation systems - the XCELL® 180 X-ray Irradiator. This innovative irradiator was showcased for the first time at the International Congress for Radiation Research (ICRR) on 27th August 2023 in Montreal, Canada. It offers high energy, higher penetration, and an array of exclusive technologies in a benchtop format, delivering unmatched performance and convenience to help researchers obtain high-quality scientific results.

Continue Reading
XCELL 180 Benchtop X-ray Irradiator
XCELL 180 Benchtop X-ray Irradiator

Vikram Butani, CEO, KUBTEC said, "The XCELL® 180 revolutionizes cell-focused scientific research. Not only have we raised the standard by offering an unmatched energy level of 180 kV in the benchtop space, but we have also introduced a range of other innovative, proprietary technologies."

Amongst the many innovations is the high-resolution live feed. With a click of a button, researchers can access a live view of their samples, remotely monitor their experiments through a mobile app from anywhere, and receive real-time status notifications. This not only minimizes downtime but increases efficiency and provides peace of mind, allowing researchers to focus on their work.

Achim Schefczik, CEO and Founder, OncoMed-Solutions GmbH, said, "This technology is a game changer for irradiation research. Its design is sleek and compact. Customers will look forward to using this system to further their cell, tissue, and small animal research. No other system can offer the combination of features, improved workflows, and exclusive technology found in the XCELL 180."

About KUBTEC

KUB Technologies, Inc. is a minority, woman-owned business founded in 2005, and headquartered in Stratford, Connecticut. We are a progressive research and technology company dedicated to designing innovative and proprietary tools that include digital cabinet X-ray imaging and irradiator systems.

Our diverse range of applications includes life sciences imaging and irradiation for small animals and cells, agricultural and forestry sciences imaging, and other industrial applications developed for academic, government, and industrial institutions. For more information about the new XCELL 180 system and other products, please contact Kat Young, Scientific Business Unit Director at [email protected].

Visit our website at https://www.kubtecscientific.com/

Linkedin- https://www.linkedin.com/company/kubtecscientific
Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/kubtecscientific
Twitter- https://twitter.com/KubtecSciences
Email- [email protected] 

SOURCE KUBTEC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.