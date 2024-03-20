KuCoin Acclaimed by Forbes Advisor as One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of March 2024: Leading Platform with Extensive Altcoin Offerings and Competitive Fees

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has been acclaimed by Forbes Advisor as one of "The Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of March 2024", a continued honor after being recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2023. Forbes Advisor meticulously evaluated key variables encompassing the quality of exchange platforms, ultimately recommending KuCoin as a compelling choice for both new and experienced investors.

Forbes Advisor recognized KuCoin for its exceptional attributes that distinguish itself within the industry. With over 800 different cryptocurrencies available for trading, earning, and investment, KuCoin has solidified its position as a leading player with an extensive range of altcoins offered at low fees.

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin emphasized, "KuCoin is honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Forbes Advisor and remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional trading experiences for its customers."

KuCoin was also named as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges and Best Staking Platform for 2023 by Forbes Advisor, top 50 companies in the 2023 Hurun Global Unicorn List, the Most Recommended Exchange by Finder's Award 2023, and the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts by The Ascent. Earning this coveted recognition "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of March 2024" from Forbes Advisor serves as a testament to KuCoin's substantial contributions to the crypto trading industry, solidifying its position as a leading platform of choice.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 8 crypto exchanges. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

SOURCE KuCoin