KuCoin Brings Fresh Brand, Trust-Driven Innovation, and Mining Vision to Dubai's Blockchain Life 2025

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, is set to make its mark at Blockchain Life Dubai 2025 on October 28–29 at the Festival Arena. With a spotlight on Web3 evolution, trading strategies, and emerging mining hubs like the UAE, KuCoin will demonstrate its commitment to trust, innovation, and accessibility—right in the heart of a region that's fast becoming a global crypto powerhouse.

This marks KuCoin's first major international event since its brand refresh, reinforcing its position as a leader in building secure, user-focused crypto solutions.

"Blockchain Life Dubai is the ideal stage to showcase our commitment to shaping a more trusted and educated crypto future," said Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin. "Trust fuels everything we do — it's the foundation for the next wave of adoption."

Underpinning this refresh are KuCoin's recent security achievements, which align with the forum's focus on exchange evolution and regulatory compliance. The exchange recently became the first top-tier platform to achieve CCSS certification, earned the No. 1 global security ranking on Cer.live, and obtained ISO 27701 certification for privacy management—further strengthening its reputation for transparency and safety.

Beyond trading, KuCoin will spotlight KuMining, its next-generation cloud mining platform developed with leading global partners. Designed to reconnect users with crypto's decentralized roots, KuMining delivers verifiable hashrate from top-tier facilities, removing barriers such as hardware costs and technical complexity. At Blockchain Life Dubai, KuMining will highlight opportunities in emerging mining markets like the UAE and CIS regions, supported by vibrant local communities. Its exclusive KuMining Night on October 28 at NAZCAA will showcase its expansion into exclusive financial products, institutional and VIP solutions, bespoke contracts, advanced analytics, and dedicated support—anchored in transparency, sustainability, and user empowerment.

KuCoin's thought leadership continues with Managing Director Alicia Kao joining the panel "DEX vs. CEX: Evolution of Exchange and New Competition" on October 28, alongside other top industry leaders, to explore the future of trading and exchange innovation.

From our refreshed brand to KuMining's bold expansion, Dubai is where we turn vision into velocity. We're building a Web3 future where trust unlocks endless possibilities.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.

Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

SOURCE KuCoin