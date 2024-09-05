KuCoin Commemorates International Day of Charity with a Commitment to Community Welfare

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world comes together to honor the International Day of Charity on September 5th, KuCoin is proud to reflect on its ongoing commitment to supporting communities in need through various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Inspired by the legacy of Mother Teresa, whose dedication to the poor and sick has inspired millions worldwide, KuCoin reaffirmed our dedication to making a positive impact on society through meaningful actions.

In recent years, KuCoin has undertaken several projects aimed at alleviating suffering and promoting education and climate resilience in vulnerable communities. Among these efforts was the significant contribution to disaster relief in Turkey following the devastating earthquakes in the south-eastern Anatolia region. KuCoin donated 1 million Liras to Turkey's disaster relief fund through #AFAD and provided critical aid, including food, clothing, and sanitary items, to those affected. This swift response was complemented by the efforts of local community managers and volunteers who worked tirelessly to distribute essential supplies.

Another milestone in our CSR journey was the "Light Up Africa through the Lens of Children" initiative. In partnership with the Smiling Simon Greenbuild Foundation, KuCoin donated 2,500 solar lamps to 25 schools across Nigeria. This initiative not only provided a source of light to thousands of children but also ignited dreams and opened doors to endless possibilities. The lamps symbolize a shared belief in a brighter future, where every child has access to the light of education, empowering young minds and uplifting communities.

KuCoin's commitment to addressing global challenges is further exemplified by its Climate Change CSR Project . Through this initiative, we have introduced the Climate Change Bucket (CCB) to assist women and girls disproportionately affected by climate change. With 1,900 CCBs distributed across the Commonwealth of Bahamas and St. Jude Hospital in Africa, these buckets provide essential support, including safety mats, thermometers, and earth-hug pillows, helping communities adapt to the diverse challenges posed by climate-related impacts.

In addition, KuCoin's Menstrual Equity Project underscores its dedication to empowering socially disadvantaged girls and women. By providing 1,000 reusable menstrual packages to various organizations, including those in Suriname, St. Jude Children's and Research Hospital, and domestic violence shelters, We are ensuring that essential menstrual hygiene products are accessible to those in need. "KuCoin as a member of The Private Sector is making a difference to improve the lives of Women and girls through their philanthropic efforts", said Dr. Padmini Murthy, Global Health Lead of the American Medical Women's Association and NGO Representative to the United Nations.

As we celebrate the International Day of Charity, KuCoin reflects on the importance of giving back and the collective responsibility to support those in need. Through these initiatives, KuCoin continues to embody the spirit of charity and compassion, striving to make a lasting difference in the world.

About KuCoin

