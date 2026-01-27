KuCoin EU Completes MiCAR Compliance Milestone, Appoints Sabina Liu as Managing Director to Lead Next Phase of Europe Expansion

VIENNA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin EU announced the appointment of Sabina Liu as Managing Director of KuCoin EU. In her role, Sabina will be responsible for driving the company's strategic development in Europe and advancing local market operations. Prior to her current role, Sabina Liu led KuCoin Exchange's institutional business, where she drove the expansion of institutional partnerships and market growth, strengthening the platform's institutional capabilities. Before joining KuCoin, Sabina spent 14 years at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), where she led business development across the Asia-Pacific and managed relationships with global investment banks trading on the secondary markets of the London Stock Exchange.

Sabina Liu, Managing Director, KuCoin EU

The management appointment follows KuCoin EU's successful acquisition of its MiCAR license, a key regulatory milestone under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation. This achievement marks a pivotal stage in KuCoin EU's regulatory journey and supports its transition into a new phase centered on stable operations, localized services, and long-term development in Europe.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, said: "Europe remains a core market in KuCoin's long-term compliance strategy. Obtaining the MiCAR license represents a critical step. It not only establishes a solid regulatory foundation but also positions KuCoin EU for sustainable and compliant operations across the region. Sabina's experience spanning institutional markets and traditional financial infrastructure will be instrumental as KuCoin EU enters its next stage of development and enhances services for European users."

Sabina Liu commented: "MiCAR provides a clear and unified regulatory framework for the European crypto industry. With the completion of our core compliance foundations, KuCoin EU will now focus on deepening local operations and continuously improving user services, while pursuing long-term, sustainable growth within a compliant environment."

Obtaining the MiCAR license is not only a regulatory achievement but also a foundational component of KuCoin EU's long-term European infrastructure. Operating within a clear and harmonized regulatory framework, KuCoin EU is positioned to further enhance service quality, local engagement, and operational resilience across the region.

About KuCoin EU

KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH is a licensed European entity established to offer digital asset services to users across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta). Authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), KuCoin EU is approved to provide regulated services, including custody and administration of crypto-assets, crypto-asset exchange services (crypto–fiat and crypto–crypto), the placing of crypto-assets, and transfer services on behalf of clients.

Headquartered in Vienna, KuCoin EU operates in accordance with the applicable EU regulatory framework, including MiCAR requirements around transparency, market integrity, and investor protection.

KuCoin EU is not the operator of a crypto-asset trading platform and does not provide investment advice.

Website: www.kucoin.eu

Disclaimer:

This is a general marketing communication. Trading and investing in crypto-assets involve significant risks. Crypto-asset prices are highly volatile and may fluctuate rapidly, which can result in a partial or total loss of your investment. You should only invest funds you can afford to lose. Please make sure to familiarise yourself with the risks outlined in our Risk Disclosure Document available on our Platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870882/Sabina_Liu_Managing_Director_KuCoin_EU.jpg