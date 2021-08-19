KuCoin Futures Exceeds 3 Million Users on Its Second Anniversary

The team fondly remembers the day when they introduced the first Bitcoin Perpetual contract. Today, that investment mechanism spans over 60 different cryptocurrencies on KuCoin. The number of contract users increased by 260% and the open interests (OI) increased by 15 times compared to last year.

"The user interface and experience of KuCoin Futures have improved dramatically over the years. Initially, it was only accessible through a web portal, but it has become a full-fledged web and mobile app experience," said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, "In addition, many cryptocurrency enthusiasts rely on their smartphones for trading purposes, and KuCoin acknowledges that trend early. These factors all contribute to KuCoin Futures surpassing 3 million registered users in two years."

After the initial success of the Bitcoin perpetual contract, the KuCoin Futures platform began introducing support for more currencies and services. The first step was Delivery contracts to create an example for the broader crypto futures trading industry. Then, after enabling more support for hedging and arbitrage, the team introduced numerous mainstream and promising cryptocurrency contracts to promote exposure diversification.

With support for 13 languages and the LITE version to help novices get acquainted with Futures Trading, KuCoin continues to raise the bar. Last year, the team introduced the KuCoin Futures Brawl, gamifying the concept of crypto futures trading. Over 200,000 users partook in this event and confirmed it was a fun experience.

The future outlook for KuCoin Futures includes further upgrades for leverage and initial margin ratios of certain contracts. Additionally, users can expect more innovative products and features, including the KCS contract launch in Q4 2021. Cross-collaterals are another important feature coming later this year, paving the way for KuCoin Futures trading system 2.0, slated for a 2022 release.

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of the KuCoin Futures launch, the team began an anniversary carnival on August 18, 2021. During the event, a total of $1 million USDT in bonuses will be awarded to users. That giveaway follows on the heels of the warm-up $100,000 bonus giveaway, awarding users with trial funds and deduction coupons based on their historical futures trading volume.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 400 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 8 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently the fifth biggest crypto exchange. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges of 2021. For more information, visit

https://kucoin.com

SOURCE KuCoin

Related Links

https://kucoin.com

