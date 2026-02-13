KuCoin Highlights Trust-First Infrastructure at Consensus Hong Kong, Defining Trust as a Key Factor in Exchange Selection

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today took part in a featured panel at Consensus Hong Kong 2026 titled "Turning Intelligence into Action." Represented by Edwin Wong, Vice President and Head of Risk Control, KuCoin joined industry leaders to discuss how the digital asset sector can strengthen security, enhance customer protection, and move toward operational standards that work across jurisdictions.

The panel synthesized diverse perspectives on risk intelligence, featuring Adam, CEO of Inca Digital, and Amanda, Head of Americas of VerifyVASP. Edwin provided the exchange's operational perspective, focusing on the practical execution of security protocols and the harmonization of global compliance.

The discussion centered on a primary friction point in the current market: the latency between instantaneous on-chain data and the slower off-chain processes of identity verification and cross-border cooperation. Panelists analyzed the evolving threat landscape, agreeing that the industry must prioritize self-regulation and sophisticated intelligence to preempt increasingly complex risks. A major focus of the debate was customer protection and asset recovery, with experts concluding that while intelligence tools have significantly matured, the industry must now work toward a unified "Code of Conduct" to navigate multi-jurisdictional complexities.

Representing the exchange's front-line operations, Edwin shared how user behavior has fundamentally shifted. "Five years ago, users prioritized engine speed and token listings. Today, the fundamental question is platform safety," Edwin noted. "Market data confirms that in volatile environments, capital migrates toward platforms with visible security commitments. Trust is no longer an abstract concept; it is a measurable metric of user retention and market stability." In this environment, KuCoin emphasized that risk management is no longer only a defensive function—it is a foundational driver of sustainable growth and long-term user confidence.

To strengthen user protection in practice, KuCoin continues to advance Proof of Reserves (PoR) reporting and has expanded its security and privacy assurance through certifications such as SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and CCSS. These efforts are reinforced by KuCoin's $2 Billion Trust Project, a long-term commitment to upgrading custody architecture, real-time monitoring, and global compliance capabilities. KuCoin also shared how modern exchanges are applying intelligence to prevention, including AI-assisted modeling designed to detect anomalous behavior earlier and reduce downstream impacts on users, counterparties, and market integrity.

Looking ahead, KuCoin underscored the value of an industry-wide, real-time compliance communication layer—one that enables faster coordination while preserving privacy-by-design principles. KuCoin reaffirmed its commitment to advancing trust-first infrastructure and contributing to standards that support a safer, more resilient digital asset ecosystem.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

SOURCE KuCoin