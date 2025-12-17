KuCoin Named Exclusive Crypto Exchange and Payments Partner for Tomorrowland Winter and Tomorrowland Belgium (2026-2028)

Partnership Bridges Culture and Technology to Empower the People of Tomorrow

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency platform built on trust, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Tomorrowland Winter (2026–2028) and Tomorrowland Belgium (2026–2028), becoming the festivals' Exclusive Crypto Exchange and Crypto Payments Partner. This collaboration marks an important step in connecting global cultural experiences with the growing adoption of digital assets.

As the partnership is unveiled, both KuCoin and Tomorrowland highlight a deeply aligned vision—one centered on empowering the People of Tomorrow and building a borderless, inclusive and future-ready global community. Tomorrowland has long united millions across more than 200 countries through creativity, imagination and shared human experience.

KuCoin, originally known as the People's Exchange, has evolved into a trusted global crypto platform that provides secure, transparent and accessible infrastructure enabling the free and efficient movement of value worldwide. This shared outlook forms the foundation for a collaboration that extends beyond commercial cooperation into a meaningful resonance of purpose and spirit.

With this vision in place, the partnership will introduce enhanced experiences across Tomorrowland's flagship festivals. Tomorrowland Winter 2026 will take place from March 21–28, 2026, in Alpe d'Huez in the French Alps, while Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 will return to Boom, Belgium, across two weekends: July 17–19 and July 24–26, 2026.

Reflecting on the collaboration, KuCoin CEO BC Wong said:

"Tomorrowland unites the People of Tomorrow through creativity, connection and a shared belief in a better world. KuCoin was born as the People's Exchange, and today we carry that spirit forward as a trusted global platform enabling the secure and efficient movement of value worldwide. We share a common One World philosophy—one without borders, where everyone can participate and belong. Guided by trust, precision and resilience, we are proud to work with Tomorrowland to create future-ready experiences where culture and technology empower one global community."

As crypto continues to evolve from a niche technology into a core component of global digital finance, this partnership enables KuCoin to introduce crypto to a broader mainstream audience through its collaboration with Tomorrowland. Together, the partnership reinforces the long-term potential for real-world crypto adoption globally.

Looking ahead, Tomorrowland connects the world through music and storytelling, while KuCoin connects it through value and technology. Together, the two brands aim to create new forms of participation and expression for the People of Tomorrow, shaping a future where digital innovation and global culture move forward as one.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,000+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance.

About Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland was founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu & Michiel Beers and remains a family-owned business, driven by a creative and passionate team. Over the years, Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand. The WEAREONE.world group consists of several business units, including Festival & Events, Music, Experiences, Leisure, Products, and Fiction. Today, over 350 passionate team members create magic from the headquarters in Antwerp (Belgium), as well as from local offices in Brazil, France and Ibiza.

