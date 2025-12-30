KuCoin Releases 2025 Annual Review: A Renewed Brand, a Year Built on Trust

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin today released its 2025 Annual Review, titled "A Renewed Brand. A Year Built on Trust." The report highlights a pivotal year in the company's evolution, marked by a clear strategic focus on compliance, security, and long-term platform sustainability.

2025 was a transformative year for KuCoin. Guided by its mission to build a trusted blockchain infrastructure that enables the protected and open flow of value, the company transitioned from a phase defined by resilience into a new era shaped by trust, regulatory alignment, and institutional maturity. While continuing to serve a broad global user base, KuCoin refined its platform and brand strategy to reflect a deeper commitment to safeguarding user assets and operating within evolving regulatory frameworks. Key milestones included major compliance progress in Europe and Australia, the launch of a USD $2 billion Trust Project, and the completion of four internationally recognized security certifications — laying the foundation for KuCoin's next stage of development.

Despite a dynamic market environment, KuCoin delivered steady operational performance throughout 2025.

The average daily spot trading volume reached $4.76 billion, representing 55% year-on-year growth, while futures trading averaged $6.47 billion per day, up approximately 30% year-on-year, ranking KuCoin fourth globally by futures volume. These results reflected a balanced approach focused on liquidity, risk management, and platform stability. These outcomes were achieved without compromising KuCoin's long-term priorities, as operational growth in 2025 was deliberately anchored in security, transparency, and risk discipline.

Security remained a core strategic priority in 2025. KuCoin achieved the industry's "Quadruple Crown" of security certifications, including SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and CCSS, reinforcing its commitment to institutional-grade safeguards. The platform also maintained 36 consecutive months of Proof of Reserves verification, independently audited by Hacken, and was ranked #1 globally for security by CER.live, underscoring its emphasis on transparency and accountability. Central to these efforts was the launch of KuCoin's USD $2 billion Trust Project, designed to strengthen asset protection, risk controls, and long-term operational resilience. Alongside technical safeguards, KuCoin continued to advance regulatory alignment as a parallel pillar of platform trust.

KuCoin made significant advances in regulatory alignment across multiple regions during the year. In Australia, the company secured AUSTRAC registration and established a dedicated local office in Sydney. In Europe, KuCoin obtained a MiCA license through KuCoin EU, enabling operations under the European Union's unified regulatory framework. In Turkey, the company submitted an official application to the Capital Markets Board (SPK), aligning with local regulatory requirements. This regulatory and security foundation also shaped KuCoin's approach to product development, ensuring that innovation progressed within a framework of responsibility and long-term sustainability.

Product development in 2025 focused on infrastructure-level innovation and user experience improvements. KuCoin expanded participation products such as GemPool, HODLer Airdrops, and Spotlight, supporting user engagement with structured protection mechanisms.

AI capabilities became an increasingly important part of the platform with the rollout of KIA, KuCoin's crypto-native AI assistant, alongside KuCoin Feed, an AI-powered market intelligence hub. User experience upgrades, including KuCoin App 4.0 and KuCoin Lite, balanced advanced functionality with improved accessibility. Additionally, the mining ecosystem expanded through the integration of KuMining and KuPool, achieving a top-four global ranking in LTC/DOGE hashrate.

Reflecting on the year, BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, said:

"2025 required us to make deliberate choices focused on long-term responsibility rather than short-term momentum. Compliance and security are not optional for KuCoin — they are foundational to how we protect users and contribute to the industry's sustainable future."

As the crypto industry continues to evolve, KuCoin stated it will remain focused on disciplined execution, regulatory alignment, and technology-driven trust. The company views 2025 as a foundational year, positioning the platform for steady, long-term development in the years ahead.

For more details, readers are invited to explore the full 2025 KuCoin Annual Review.

