KuCoin Ventures Forges Strategic Partnership with BitDragon, Pioneering Cross-Chain GameFi on SRC20

Bitdragon

05 Feb, 2024, 06:34 ET

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking development, KuCoin Ventures has officially entered into a strategic alliance with BitDragon, the trailblazing cross-chain project built on the SRC20 protocol. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both entities as they join forces to revolutionise the gaming landscape.

BitDragon, developed by core builders from the previous The Sandbox, is set to redefine GameFi through its innovative three-asset model. By seamlessly integrating BTC inscriptions, NFTs, and tokens, BitDragon aspire to create a cross-chain gaming ecosystem that pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto gaming space.

KuCoin Ventures, the investment arm of the leading cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, will play a crucial role in influencing the direction of BitDragon's journey. The collaboration extends beyond conventional boundaries, encompassing deep involvement in product design and the implementation of cutting-edge cross-chain gameplay experiences.

This strategic partnership is poised to reshape the landscape of cross-chain gaming, opening doors to unprecedented possibilities. As the collaboration unfolds, both KuCoin Ventures and BitDragon are committed to delivering a gaming experience that transcends expectations.

About BitDragon: Unveiling a New Era in Cross-Chain GameFi

BitDragon stands at the forefront as the first cross-chain GameFi project on SRC20, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible through its versatile core assets. With strategic alliances with industry giants like KuCoin Ventures, The Sandbox and OpenStamp, BitDragon seeks to unlock the infinite potential residing in BTC inscriptions and NFTs.

For more information, please visit https://www.bitdragon.fun/

About KuCoin Ventures

KuCoin Ventures is a leading investment arm of KuCoin, the leading cryptocurrency exchange.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com/kucoin-ventures.

