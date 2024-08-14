KuCoin Ventures Powered Code Summer Hackathon with $50K Prize Pool at The Open Summit in Taipei

TAIPEI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Ventures , the investment arm of KuCoin, is proud to announce its support of US$50,000 to the prize pool of the Code Summer Hackathon, which was held at The Open Summit in Taipei on 6th - 8th August 2024. This three-day event offered participants the opportunity to compete for a share of a US$1,000,000 prize pool, with the chance to join the prestigious TONX Accelerator, which features a US$5,000,000 prize pool. This contribution to the Code Summer Hackathon marks yet another support for TONX by KuCoin Ventures, following its previous US$20,000 grant to the TON Foundation.

The Code Summer Hackathon, inspired by the successful TON Hacker House event in Hong Kong, provides a unique and immersive experience for attendees. Set in a summer-themed environment, complete with Tiki bars, beach chairs, and exclusive Telegram-branded surprises, the hackathon aims to foster creativity and innovation among developers and entrepreneurs in the Web 3.0 space.

Dr. Awesome Doge, Co-Founder of TONX, expressed his gratitude, saying, "KuCoin Ventures has generously sponsored the Code Summer Hackathon at The Open Summit. As a leader in driving Web 3.0 innovation, KuCoin has consistently provided a secure platform for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies. KuCoin Ventures Support is pivotal in equipping TON ecosystem builders with the resources and opportunities to innovate and excel."

Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin, commented on the partnership: "We are thrilled to support the Code Summer Hackathon and contribute to the growth of the Web 3.0 ecosystem. We believe in empowering the next generation of developers and entrepreneurs, and this event is the perfect platform to showcase their talents and drive innovation. We look forward to seeing the groundbreaking solutions that will emerge from this hackathon."

KuCoin Ventures' contribution underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the development of the Web 3.0 ecosystem. By sponsoring initiatives like the Code Summer Hackathon, KuCoin continues to play a crucial role in the advancement of blockchain technology and the broader digital economy.

About KuCoin Ventures

KuCoin Ventures aims to invest in the most disruptive crypto and blockchain projects of the Web 3.0 era. As a community-friendly and research-driven investor, KuCoin Ventures works closely with portfolio projects throughout the entire life cycle, focusing on DeFi , GameFi , and other Web3.0 infrastructures.

About TONX

TONX is the SuperApp platform layer that enables builders to create the new Web3 economy. As the pioneering partner of TON, TONX offers an open platform that connects developers, investors, and users to shape the frontiers of innovation. Their acclaimed TON Hacker House in 2024 fueled a wave of innovative Web3 projects. TONX API, a key product of TONX, is the driving force behind the 950 million-user Web3 SuperApp ecosystem.

Website | X | Telegram | TONX Event X | TONX Event Telegram

SOURCE KuCoin